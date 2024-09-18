CTEK urges EV drivers to apply for chargepoint grants

Following the release of the latest statistics on the UK government’s Electric Vehicle Chargepoint Grant (EVCG), chargepoint manufacturer CTEK is urging eligible electric vehicle (EV) drivers to apply for the funding while they can.
The EVCG is a UK government grant that provides up to £350 per socket for residental landlords, those living in flats, and rental tenants to install home EV chargers. Meanwhile, those operating residential car parks can receive a grant of up to £30,000 towards the cost of developing the necessary infrastructure to install EV chargepoints in a residential car park.
Government statistics released last week show that up to 1 July 2024, 7,738 new charging sockets have been funded through the EVCG, with the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) paying out £5.9 million in grants. Flat owners and renters installed 4,501 chargepoints with £1.575 million in grants, with residential car park owners receiving £3.85 million in grants to install 2,148 sockets, and landlords installing 1,089 outlets with £0.45 million of funding.
In the past four months, 998 chargepoints were installed using this grant, with the quarter before seeing 1,173 installations. However, the Department for Transport notes that the most recent installation figure is likely to be an undercount, as some grants take several months to process.
With new electric vehicle sales rising by 10% in August alone, the need for EV infrastructure is becoming ever clearer. The EVCG follows in the footsteps of two now-defunct home chargepoint grants, the Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (EVHS) and the Domestic Recharge Scheme (DRS). Together, the EVHS and DRS funded the installation of 380,555 domestic EV chargers across the UK.
The EVCG closes for applications on 31 March 2025, with no renewal or replacement scheme announced so far.
In response, eligible EV drivers are being urged to take advantage of these grants while they are still available. Daniel Forsberg, marketing manager for EVSE at CTEK, said: “Thousands of EV drivers in flats or rented properties are now charging at or near home thanks to these OZEV grants. But there will be thousands more who could benefit from cheaper charging at home and the clock is ticking on them applying for the grants worth up to £350.
“Eligible landlords, residential car park owners, renters and flat owners have just a little over six months to secure grants and plug into the EV revolution. The deadline is fast approaching.”