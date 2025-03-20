Current± Asks the Experts: SSE Energy Solutions on digitising the end to end journey to net zero

As the energy system becomes increasingly ‘smart’, managing the volume of data that digitised assets generate is a key area of focus for businesses looking to optimise their energy usage.
Deciphering the information that smart, IoT devices collect could easily become an insurmountable task, even before any attempt is made to utilise that information to optimise processes to reduce the cost and environmental impact of energy usage.
We hear from Tom Ching, meter data services sector director at SSE Energy Solutions, sector director of computer vision at SSE Energy Solutions Patrick Mitchell, and Alex Park sector director for smart platforms.
What trends have you seen emerge alongside the digitalisation of the energy system?
Tom Ching: Aside from the almost exponential increase in the volume of data within the industry, probably one of the most critical trends is the amalgamation of different AI methods and perspectives. A good example of this is combining Digital Twins, with Right Time Data and Reinforcement Learning AI.
In a nutshell, this is giving us capabilities to recreate as near-real life as possible, optimally timed solutions for energy management decisions that need to be made time and time again. Essentially, we are now capable of better understanding all the impacts of various energy management strategies before we select and proceed with the ones that truly deliver on net zero and sustainability.
The introduction of MHHS is bound to increase the number of data points available. How do businesses make use of that?
Tom Ching: Market-wide half hourly settlement (MHHS) is a fundamentally important part of the digital and AI transition within the energy sector. It has the power to provide patterns & signaling that unveil valuable and powerful insights from the most basic of energy behaviours to the most complex.
As we know, given the pace of climate change and the rapid transformation of our energy industry, delivering on sustainability is paramount, and there are many ways to approach it, but certainly in the digital world, as a first key step, embracing MHHS is a must.
Businesses must adapt to function in a digitalised, commercial environment that is clearly rewarding green credentials and sustainable practices. MHHS provides the perfect conditions to help businesses transition in this way.
On our platform, the first thing we do is help customers visualise their half hourly data. It provides a visual representation of energy that is relevant to you as a customer and as a business.
There are so many data points that talk to each other, but the key thing for us is making those data points talk to one another in a way that gives you the right insight at the right time, for the right type of business that you are.
What types of data do businesses need to analyse to optimise their energy usage?
Tom Ching: As well as your energy data from, say, your electricity or gas meter, there could be relevant weather data and data from sensors in the building, if a machine is turned on or off, or office temperature just to name a few.
What is important though, is that we have to ensure the data truly addresses what we are trying to solve for the customer. Ultimately, we aim to help consumers drive sustainability, and control cost or carbon for the type of business they run, by providing the right type of information at the right time.
In doing this, we pay attention to two key things: simplicity and relevancy. Our energy management platform is a single pane of glass solution, so there is just one place the customer goes while we deal with the complexities of all the data running behind it that is generating output that is relevant and decisive for the customer.
When you log in, you’re presented with things that are pertinent to you as a consumer or business. It’s a one stop shop on the consumer side, but it incorporates and pieces together many different data sets to deliver tailored insights that can also then be used to optimise your business.
Alex Park: From every corner of a business’s infrastructure, we aim to identify where an organisation can implement strategies to enhance the environment for occupants and users, while sourcing the least carbon-intensive kilowatt-hour to decarbonise their energy use. This approach ensures continual efficiency improvements, keeping businesses on track with their objectives.
We’re not just optimising buildings; we’re also enhancing generation and storage assets to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions. This future-proofs your business and maintains sustainable practices, even when external factors come into play.
This level of control over your energy demand doesn’t just mean reducing costs and CO2 output. It’s an opportunity for businesses to participate in Flexibility Markets, adjusting or shifting consumption during times when Network Operators need to reduce pressure on the energy system.
These markets are developing significantly and can deliver significant value. We’re providing a route-to-market for customers, supporting them to maximise the rewards from their flexibility as well as on their journey to net zero.
What challenges has the emergence of AI created?
Patrick Mitchell: A key challenge with AI lies in minimising data and reporting only when necessary. This is a significant advantage of our Sentinel product, an out-of-the-box solution designed to collect, classify, and categorise data efficiently.
Developed in collaboration with Intel Corporation, Sentinel leverages AI-enabled Computer Vision to automate data collection using edge technology.
Applications of Sentinel:
We are actively deploying Sentinel Computer Vision at rapid EV charge hubs across the UK and Ireland, providing clients with insights into activities such as vehicle volume, pedestrian movements post-parking, and parking durations.
Sentinel facilitates the automatic collection of evidential data to substantiate activities, aiming to enhance the user experience for EV users, encouraging them to return and utilise site facilities.
Additionally, Sentinel addresses safety and security by alerting operators to anomalies. By processing data at the edge, it conditions the information, avoiding the transmission of large media clips, thus distinguishing itself from traditional CCTV solutions and enhancing efficiency.
Data and Insights Constraints:
Our platform integrates data from utility meters, renewable generation and storage assets, IoT devices, buildings, and designated infrastructure. Sentinel’s analytics extend further, aiding in understanding biodiversity impacts, improving site safety, and analysing traffic and pedestrian flow. For those studying site, town, or ecosystem developments, Sentinel captures and delivers statistics in near-real time.
The consolidation of evidential insights and our AI technology continuously learns to identify key insights that advance organisational sustainability goals and positively impact people and communities.
