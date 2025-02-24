News
February 24, 2025

Current± Briefings: Data, optimisation, flex – new ways of managing energy 

By Molly Green
Tom will share insight into regulatory changes, data utilisation, and optimisation strategies that can help your business stay ahead of the curve.

The implementation of the market-wide half-hourly settlement (MHHS) programme aims to deliver a system that is settled on actual half-hourly data, shortening the overall settlement window from 14 months to four, and enabling a far greater level of data and insight to consumers and utilities alike. 

It has impacted almost all data flows, and technological advances and data utilisation are giving rise to new innovation in energy management.  

The next challenge is establishing strategies for enhanced energy infrastructure efficiency and performance, clarifying the implications of the MHHS on business operations and determining how data can be used effectively to optimise energy usage and improve operational efficiency. 

In an expensive energy system that relies on user flexibility, the industry is shifting from traditional to non-traditional energy management. Businesses can harness this opportunity to create new streams of revenue as well as accelerate decarbonisation goals. 

For the latest in our Current± Briefings series, we speak to Tom Ching, sector director at SSE Energy Solutions. Tom will share insight into regulatory changes, data utilisation and optimisation strategies that can help your business stay ahead of the curve, whether you are looking to enhance your energy management practices or understand new opportunities in flexibility markets. 

The webinar: Data, optimisation, flex – new ways of managing energy, will take place at 11:00 AM BST on Wednesday 2 April, 2025.

Find out more and register for this exclusive webinar here.

