Current± Briefings: Data, optimisation, flex – new ways of managing energy 

The implementation of the market-wide half-hourly settlement (MHHS) programme aims to deliver a system that is settled on actual half-hourly data, shortening the overall settlement window from 14 months to four, and enabling a far greater level of data and insight to consumers and utilities alike.
It has impacted almost all data flows, and technological advances and data utilisation are giving rise to new innovation in energy management.
The next challenge is establishing strategies for enhanced energy infrastructure efficiency and performance, clarifying the implications of the MHHS on business operations and determining how data can be used effectively to optimise energy usage and improve operational efficiency.
In an expensive energy system that relies on user flexibility, the industry is shifting from traditional to non-traditional energy management. Businesses can harness this opportunity to create new streams of revenue as well as accelerate decarbonisation goals.
