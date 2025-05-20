News
Emobility
May 20, 2025

Current± Briefings: Delivering a reliable EV charging customer experience in the face of growing demand

By Molly Green

In Europe, the shift to EV is happening at pace. EV sales data published in April by Rho Motion shows that by the end of Q1 2025, the European EV market had grown by 22%.

 As EV adoption increases, so does the demand for reliable charging, but too often drivers have negative stories to tell. This doesn’t just threaten the transport transition: underwhelming charging experiences have consequences for businesses, such as poor online reviews or loss of additional revenue opportunities from drivers using vehicle charging time to buy food or other items.  

As the need for efficient and reliable charging increases, what steps should businesses take to deliver the best possible charging experience for EV drivers?

Find out in this webinar sponsored by Techniche. Hear from Michael Gibson, CEO of Fuuse, a leading EV chargepoint management system and Techniche EV’s head of business development Brad Sandys, on improving uptime and performance, building a strong brand reputation for reliability, growing your revenue and scaling your network.

The webinar, hosted by Current±, will cover how to:

  • Improve uptime and charger performance by understanding the technical challenges around charger maintenance 
  • Build a strong brand reputation for reliability and become a ‘go-to’ operator that drivers return to  
  • Grow your revenue with access to charger session and transaction data 
  • Scale your network based on informed decisions with control and visibility of your charging hub assets   

Techniche is a global technology company that has been at the forefront of automating the maintenance of critical assets and monitoring the networks of customers for almost 25 years.  

Techniche software products include Techniche EV, which automates the maintenance of charge points to improve uptime, and Urgent, which is fused at over 40,000 fuel retail and convenience sites in 30 countries to manage the maintenance of critical assets.  

Techniche EV is a web-based asset and maintenance management platform for chargepoint operators.  

Fuuse has established itself as the UK’s leading electrical vehicle chargepoint management software. It offers enterprise CPOs and EV charging partners a platform to scale their EV charging businesses through white-labelling, payment solutions, energy management, driver and hardware support, and advanced access, maintenance and booking tools. 

Current± will host the free webinar at 11:00AM (BST) on 12 June. Click here to sign up to attend.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for theEV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
