Current± Briefings: EVIE awards shortlist announcement

The EVIE Awards ceremony is right around the corner, and the judging panel is delighted to be able to reveal the shortlist for the 2024 awards.
In an exclusive webinar on 21 October, viewers will be the first to hear about the successful applicants from esteemed judges, including Zapmap co-founder and COO Melanie Shufflebotham, along with Solar Media’s Jo Wilkinson and Current±’s Molly Green.
The EV sector has continued its strong growth trajectory across 2024, and as we approach the half-decade point, the need for EVs and the necessary infrastructure has never been stronger. With a new Labour government ready to strengthen the EV industry, the future for the sector appears to be bright, and it will undoubtedly continue to play a key role in not only the energy transition, but also in providing economic opportunities in global markets.
As with the previous EVIE Awards, this ceremony provides a basis to celebrate all the successes, hard work, and innovation seen in the sector this year.
The awards are also a chance to create business opportunities for the future, identifying some of the leading companies in the space and exploring the possibilities that could be opened through partnerships with successful and eye-catching businesses and initiatives.
Current±, the editorial partner of the EVIE Awards, is delighted to be hosting the webinar at 11am BST on 21 October, which you can sign up to attend here.