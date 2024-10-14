News
Emobility
October 14, 2024

Current± Briefings: EVIE awards shortlist announcement

By Molly Green
Sign up to the free webinar to hear the shortlist announced live.

The EVIE Awards ceremony is right around the corner, and the judging panel is delighted to be able to reveal the shortlist for the 2024 awards.

In an exclusive webinar on 21 October, viewers will be the first to hear about the successful applicants from esteemed judges, including Zapmap co-founder and COO Melanie Shufflebotham, along with Solar Media’s Jo Wilkinson and Current±’s Molly Green.

The EV sector has continued its strong growth trajectory across 2024, and as we approach the half-decade point, the need for EVs and the necessary infrastructure has never been stronger. With a new Labour government ready to strengthen the EV industry, the future for the sector appears to be bright, and it will undoubtedly continue to play a key role in not only the energy transition, but also in providing economic opportunities in global markets.

As with the previous EVIE Awards, this ceremony provides a basis to celebrate all the successes, hard work, and innovation seen in the sector this year.

The awards are also a chance to create business opportunities for the future, identifying some of the leading companies in the space and exploring the possibilities that could be opened through partnerships with successful and eye-catching businesses and initiatives.

Current±, the editorial partner of the EVIE Awards, is delighted to be hosting the webinar at 11am BST on 21 October, which you can sign up to attend here.

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

14 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More
