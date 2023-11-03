The Electric Vehicles (Smart Charge Point) Regulations 2021 came into force on 30 June 2022, mandating changes to how and when EVs draw power from the electrical grid to avoid grid congestion. However, rather than viewing EVs as a problem for electrical networks, we can view them as part of the solution to future challenges.
Several technologies and initiatives fall under this bracket. This includes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and smart charging solutions, both of which have widely been touted as ways to enable EVs to become value-add grid assets whilst also facilitating the faster rollout of EV charging infrastructure.
In the latest edition of our Current± Briefings series, we speak to Mike Kent, head of EV solutions at GridBeyond, and Mark Potter, chief technical officer at 3ti, on how EV smart charging can go beyond basic regulatory compliance to generate additional value and revenue streams in support of the net zero energy transition.
Current± Briefings: GridBeyond on how EVs can become value-add grid assets will run at 11am GMT on Thursday 30 November.
