The UK is beyond the early adopter phase of electric vehicles (EVs) and now into the early majority section of the adoption curve. But despite growing interest within the sector and the UK’s potential for EVs upscaling, key challenges remain.
Tough economic conditions, a lack of consumer education and charging availability are key concerns if the UK EV industry is to continue its upward trajectory. But how big is the impact of each of these factors, how can they be overcome and what are some of the growing commercial opportunities within the EV market?
In the latest addition of our Current± Briefings series, we speak to Shell Recharge’s Euan Moir, regional manager for UK & Nordics on the latest release of its EV Driver Survey. Euan will be joined by John Murray, head of EVs at LCP Delta and topics include the acceleration of EV adoption despite ongoing challenges and the need to improve customer education around charging issues.
Current± Briefings: Shell Recharge on what EV industry stakeholders can learn from the experiences of the early majority will run at 10am BST on Thursday 13 July.
It follows recent webinars in the series focusing on the flexibility opportunities AI unlocks, maintaining EV charging confidence, grid integration, and the Energy Price Guarantee.
Find out more and register for Current± Briefings: Shell Recharge on what EV industry stakeholders can learn from the experiences of the early majority here.