March 4, 2024

Current± Briefings: Understanding V2G interconnection standards for bi-directional charging stations

By George Heynes
Image: Solar Media.

The shift towards renewable energy sources has emphasised the importance of energy storage capacity. Electric vehicles (EVs) are no longer just transportation vehicles but can also serve as potential energy storage solutions to support the power grid, making vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology more relevant than ever.

It is important to consider several crucial topics surrounding this technology. This includes grid interconnection standards, such as SAE J3072, IEEE 1547 and more, how V2G technology evolves from a conceptual idea to a practical solution, strategic implementation guidance and, finally, enhancing product competitiveness.

In the latest in our Current± Briefings series, we speak to CSA Group’s Mike Becker about interconnection standards governing bi-directional charging stations and their transformative impact on the electric vehicle supply equipment market.

It follows recent webinars in the series focusing on digitalisation of the energy system, what EV industry stakeholders can learn from the experiences of the early majority and flexibility opportunities AI unlocks.

Register and find out more about Current± Briefings: Understanding V2G interconnection standards for bi-directional charging stations, sponsored by CSA Group, here.

