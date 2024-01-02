Current± confirmed as editorial partner for Green Hydrogen Summit UK and Ireland

Current± has been named editorial partner for Solar Media’s Green Hydrogen Summit UK and Ireland which is set to take place in London later this year.
In a brand-new event for our publisher, the Green Hydrogen Summit UK and Ireland will bring stakeholders from across the green hydrogen value chain together for an annual update on key developments in the market.
The introduction of the Summit comes at a time when the industry continues to move from strength to strength. At the end of 2023, the UK government confirmed it would back 11 green hydrogen production projects, set to deliver 125MW of new hydrogen for UK businesses.
As reported by Current±, the projects will also invest more than £400 million over the next three years in the UK’s green economy, as well as generating over 700 green jobs.
It is also worth noting that just days afterwards, the UK and Australian governments launched an AU$10 million (£5.3 million) joint funding programme to support the development of green hydrogen technologies. These announcements showcase the growing interest around the clean energy carrier with interest anticipated to grow in 2024 and the years beyond.
The Green Hydrogen Summit UK and Ireland brings together stakeholders from across the value chain to provide an opportunity to share knowledge and make new business connections in a bid to keep driving the sector forward.
2024 Green Hydrogen Summit UK and Ireland Advisory Board confirmed
Current± is delighted to announce that the Summit will include an expert Advisory Board featuring key players from across the UK green hydrogen industry. Each will help mould the agenda into one that delves into all crucial solar developments and opportunities are ripe for exhibitors.
You can find the 2024 Green Hydrogen Summit UK and Ireland Advisory Board below:
- Liam Cawthorne, senior associate at Ikigai Capital Limited
- Robert Garden, of counsel at CMS
- Leon Rizzi, CEO of Jolt Green Hydrogen Solutions
- Rob Dale, founder and director of Beyond 2050
- Malcolm Arthur, net zero policy manager at National Gas
- Akshay Bhardwaj, head of commercial business development, global ammonia at Oci Global
- Mark Howitt, business and innovation advisor, United Nations Expert at United Nations Economic Commission for Europe
- Sara Bartle, green gas and hydrogen policy lead at REA Green Gas and Hydrogen
- Suzanne Sosna, director of economic opportunities and climate at Scottish Enterprise
- Sam French, business development director at Johnson Matthey, UK Hydrogen
- Robert Evans, CEO of Cenex
Solar Media’s Green Hydrogen Summit UK and Ireland will announce a date and venue in due course on the event’s official website. If you would like to the opportunity to speak at the event, please click here.