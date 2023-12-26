Current± energy transition blogs of 2023

As 2023 draws to a close, now is a perfect opportunity to look back at some of Current±’s published blogs from throughout the year.
This article serves as a means to explore some of the insightful blogs that have featured on Current± throughout 2023, presenting trends, challenges and food-for-thought from various corners of the electric vehicle (EV), heat and energy industries.
Automating flexibility: going ‘beyond human interaction capability’
23 November
By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter, Solar Media
In what was our last blog of the year, Current± sat down with Mike Pyke, COO of Chameleon Technology to learn more about the ‘set and forget’ function and what the future of demand-side response looks like.
Case study: How surplus energy from data centres can heat thousands of UK homes
9 November
By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter, Solar Media
In this blog, we take a deep dive into how surplus energy from data centres can be used as a means to provide low-carbon heat for UK homes. This blog features insights from David Lunts, chief executive of the Old Park Royal Development Corporation on how its project will operate, plans for future development and the scalability of its framework.
Securing a second-hand EV market in the UK
5 October
By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter, Solar Media
Our next blog delves into one of the biggest discussion points from across the EV market – the establishment of a second-hand EV market. To help unravel this, we take a look at some of the statistics within this space and sought insight from Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
The Nick Winser report: Battery storage could mitigate the cost of grid infrastructure
24 August
By George Heynes, senior reporter, Solar Media
In early August, the UK’s electricity networks commissioner, Nick Winser, released a landmark report detailing how GB could halve the time that is required to build grid infrastructure. In his report, Winser presented the scope of issues plaguing the GB energy industry and outlined 18 recommendations to help overcome these barriers.
In this blog, Damian Jackman, technical commercial lead at Field and Phil Thompson, CEO of Balance Power breakdown how battery energy storage could support mitigate the cost associated with grid infrastructure development.
The IRA impact: a first anniversary overview
15 August
By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter, Solar Media
With the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) continuing to make great headway in the US market, this blog takes a look at the first anniversary of the legislation and some of the ways other geographies are aiming to compete with the US’ landmark package.
The role of nuclear in the energy transition
25 July
By George Heynes, senior reporter, Solar Media
2023 saw the launch of Great British Nuclear in July cementing the nuclear as a means to transition to net zero emissions. In this blog, Current± sat down with Tim Sowinski, analyst at Cornwall Insight, to understand nuclear’s role in the transition and gather his thoughts on several other issues such as a nuclear waste.
Off-peak EV charging tariffs: Shifting peak energy demand
6 July
By George Heynes, senior reporter, Solar Media
With many new technologies requiring electrification, there is an increasing need to introduce innovative flexible measures to balance the grid. Featuring input from OVO Energy and Octopus Energy, this blog delves into how off-peak V charging tariffs can be used to shift usage away from periods of peak demand.
Octopus EV’s Claire Miller on the untapped potential of V2G
24 May
By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter, Solar Media
This next blog takes a look at one of the most promising technologies coming out of the EV industry – vehicle-to-grid (V2G). We sat down with Claire Millar, former director of technology and innovation at Octopus Electric Vehicles to unravel what makes this technology so exciting.
Current± Explores: The Grid Connection Conundrum
8 February
By George Heynes, senior reporter, Solar Media
Our final blog comes from our Current± Explores: The Grid Connection Conundrum mini-series which ran between February and March 2023. Featuring input from NG Bailey, Ofgem, National Grid ESO, and more, this set the scene as to how grid connection delays are hindering the UK’s net zero targets and some of the innovations being mad to solve them.