Current± is changing

The Current± brand will transition to EV Infrastructure News on July 23, while sister brand Solar Power Portal will deliver UK grid and policy news.
Solar Media, part of Informa Markets, has announced a significant evolution in its digital offerings with the launch of EV Infrastructure News, a dedicated platform for the global electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) sector. The new website, evinfrastructurenews.com, will officially go live on July 23, 2025, replacing the existing Current± platform.
This transition marks a strategic move to provide more focused and comprehensive coverage of the rapidly growing EV infrastructure market. EV Infrastructure News will deliver daily news, expert analysis, and industry insights tailored to professionals navigating the transformative e-mobility landscape. The platform will cover key markets in the US, UK, and Europe, while also keeping a close watch on emerging markets worldwide.
Molly Green, launch editor of EV Infrastructure News, emphasised the importance of this new platform: “The EV infrastructure market is at a tipping point, and EV Infrastructure News is here to capture the momentum. Our mission is to deliver the insights and analysis that industry professionals need to navigate this transformative era.
“While we are sad to see Current± go, it is only the branding that will change. We intend to continue our coverage in a new way that acknowledges how electrification in the UK is accelerating, spotlighting transport as a key sector within this.”
Michael Brook, editor-in-chief of Solar Media, highlighted the sector’s immense potential: “The EV infrastructure sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by the global shift to clean transportation. EV Infrastructure News will be an indispensable resource for professionals looking to stay ahead in this dynamic market.”
What this means for our readers
While Current± will cease operations, readers can rest assured that EV Infrastructure News will continue to provide the same high-quality coverage of EV infrastructure developments. For those seeking updates on solar PV, grid projects, and energy policy, Solar Media’s sister site, Solar Power Portal, will remain the go-to resource.
Stay connected
With its launch, EV Infrastructure News aims to become the definitive resource for EV industry professionals, fostering collaboration and innovation in the clean energy transition.
To stay informed about the latest in EV infrastructure, readers are encouraged to sign up for the EV Infrastructure News newsletter and follow the platform on LinkedIn for exclusive updates, industry insights, and networking opportunities.