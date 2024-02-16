Current±’s most read stories of the week: Market reforms, EV charging costs and the role of interconnectors

Current± summarises the most read stories from across the site this week.
Market-wide half-hourly settlement: Why suppliers can’t afford to stand still
By Tristan Fowler, head of product at ENSEK
In this guest blog, Fowler dives into one of the biggest changes in the energy market – the rollout of the Market-wide half-hourly settlement (MHHS) reform.
AA EV report: Ultra-rapid off-peak charging cheaper than petrol
By Ottilie Von Henning, reporter at Solar Media
Automotive service provider AA released the latest in its monthly EV Recharge report series for December 2023 and claimed that ultra-rapid off-peak electric vehicle (EV) charging is cheaper than petrol.
New ESO balancing service to cut consumer costs by over £600m
By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter at Solar Media
National Grid ESO’s new Balancing Reserve service introduced day-ahead procurement for energy reserves and is set to save consumers £639 million over four years.
Octopus Energy, National Grid partner to accelerate installations
By Ottilie Von Henning, reporter at Solar Media
Octopus Energy and National Grid partnered to speed up the installation of heat pumps, EV chargers and solar panels.
Analysing the role of interconnectors in net zero
By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter at Solar Media
In this blog, Dias Martins dives into the role interconnectors will play in the UK’s net zero journey, exploring how they can provide essential grid balancing services by importing electricity during periods of high demand and low supply and exporting in the reverse scenario.
