The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Supply, Emobility, Networks, Regulation, Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
February 16, 2024

Current±’s most read stories of the week: Market reforms, EV charging costs and the role of interconnectors

By Current± Staff
Two men on a grassy field on a hill with a transmission cable running overhead
Market reforms, EV charging costs and the role of interconnectors feature as Current±'s most read stories of the week. Image: SP Energy Networks.

Current± summarises the most read stories from across the site this week.

Market-wide half-hourly settlement: Why suppliers can’t afford to stand still

By Tristan Fowler, head of product at ENSEK

In this guest blog, Fowler dives into one of the biggest changes in the energy market – the rollout of the Market-wide half-hourly settlement (MHHS) reform.

AA EV report: Ultra-rapid off-peak charging cheaper than petrol

By Ottilie Von Henning, reporter at Solar Media

Automotive service provider AA released the latest in its monthly EV Recharge report series for December 2023 and claimed that ultra-rapid off-peak electric vehicle (EV) charging is cheaper than petrol.

New ESO balancing service to cut consumer costs by over £600m

By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter at Solar Media

National Grid ESO’s new Balancing Reserve service introduced day-ahead procurement for energy reserves and is set to save consumers £639 million over four years.

Octopus Energy, National Grid partner to accelerate installations

By Ottilie Von Henning, reporter at Solar Media

Octopus Energy and National Grid partnered to speed up the installation of heat pumps, EV chargers and solar panels.

Analysing the role of interconnectors in net zero

By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter at Solar Media

In this blog, Dias Martins dives into the role interconnectors will play in the UK’s net zero journey, exploring how they can provide essential grid balancing services by importing electricity during periods of high demand and low supply and exporting in the reverse scenario.

You can keep up to date with all of the week’s net zero news from across the UK industry by signing up for the daily and fortnightly Current± newsletters and our podcast Net Zero by Current±.

Tags
aa, business, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, Energy Usage, ENSEK, ESO, ev charging, interconnectors, market, National Grid, net zero, octopus energy, Renewables, Technology, uk energy
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Two men on a grassy field on a hill with a transmission cable running overhead

Current±’s most read stories of the week: Market reforms, EV charging costs and the role of interconnectors

EDF Worker On Construction Site

EDF invests more in UK than earns in profits for sixth year in a row

The new fuel poverty levels have been labelled "shameful" by E3G. Image: Pxhere.

Average fuel poverty gap increases by 66% between 2020 and 2023

Octopus Energy Electric Vehicle

Octopus Energy launches UK’s ‘first’ mass-market V2G tariff

EDF Renewables UK sells three onshore wind farms located in Scotland. Image: EDF Renewables UK

UK government to upskill communities to avoid onshore wind project delays

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.