Current± roundup: clean energy tech headlines

After the ambitious targets set out in the National Energy System Operator’s (NESO’s) Clean Power 2030 report, Current± looks back at the infrastructure projects making headlines this week.
Green skills academy gets solar EV charging
Renewable tech distributor Segen had a smart EV charging solar system installed by 3ti at its training centre in Kent. The Segen Academy is a purpose-built facility on the same premises as the company’s distribution centre, aimed at tackling the UK’s shortage of qualified renewables installers—something that will be critical if clean energy tech is to be deployed at the necessary pace.
A report released in September by LinkedIn revealed that the global green talent pool needs to double in size by 2050 if the world is to have any chance of meeting global decarbonisation goals.
Onshore wind picks back up after de facto ban removed
Following energy secretary Ed Miliband’s removal of the de facto ban on onshore wind, two major new onshore wind developments made news this week.
Marking the first development planned for England in over a decade, London-headquartered Cubico Sustainable Investments announced plans for a 100MW onshore wind farm near Manchester. Subject to planning permission, Cubico said Scout Moor II could be operational by 2030, calling it the largest onshore wind development in England.
The Welsh government approved a 25MWp onshore wind development brought forward by renewable energy consultancy and service provider Natural Power. The consented proposal for the development, Manmoel Wind, will see five 5MW wind turbines of 180 metres and an onsite substation built at Manmoel Common in the county boroughs of Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly.
Solar and storage see success
As reported on our sister site, Solar Power Portal, this week solar developer Enso Energy secured planning permission from two councils for a 49.9MW solar power plant in the south of England.
The Denmead Solar Farm, which sits on 87 hectares of land under the jurisdiction of East Hampshire County Council and Winchester City Council, received approval from both relevant bodies for a 40-year operational lifespan.
Cubico, having announced its onshore wind ambitions, also launched the second phase of consultations for a 130MW solar-based nationally significant infrastructure project (NSIP) in Cheshire. The second consultation phase for the Frodsham Solar NSIP project will last six weeks until 19 December 2024. The first consultation phase was conducted in June 2023.
Finally, energy storage developer Statera Energy announced that it has secured a total of £395 million in finance for a major battery energy storage system (BESS) and generation project.
The Thurrock Flexible Generation project, which is made up of a 300MW/600MWh BESS and a 450MW flexible generation development, has now reached financial close through debt facilities provided by a syndicate of six energy and infrastructure finance banks. The banks involved include well-known names, such as Lloyds Bank, which served as the structuring bank for the deal, and Natixis, NatWest, Santander, SEB and Siemens Financial Services through Siemens Bank.