Current± roundup: top stories of the week

This week has seen some major policy revelations ahead of the autumn budget announcement on 30 October, as well as novel electric vehicle (EV) technologies revealed and wind development milestones for EDF.
EDF Renewables onshore and offshore wind breakthroughs
EDF Renewables announced that its Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm near the coast of Fife generated first power. Still under construction, the project will feature 54 wind turbines with a combined capacity of 450MW when it is completed.
Elsewhere, Welsh ministers granted planning permission for EDF’s Garn Fach 85MW wind farm to be located south of Newtown in Wales. Responding to the approval, RenewableUK Cymru’s director Jess Hooper commented: “This is a tremendous shot in the arm for the Welsh renewables industry.
“Garn Fach is a significant milestone project for Wales, and we are delighted it has got the go ahead after more than two years in the planning system.”
Controversy surrounds the Future Homes Standard
When Current± asked the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government if the Future Homes Standard is likely to be watered down to ‘encourage’, not require, new build properties to have solar panels installed, a spokesperson responded: “These claims are inaccurate—we are not weakening the rules on low-carbon standards. We want solar panels on as many new homes as possible.”
It is worth noting that no plans have been announced to weaken the Future Homes Standard in its current form. What the industry is criticising, and what the ministry did not acknowledge, is the absence of an obligation for new builds to include solar systems.
Ministers commission ‘first ever’ spatial planning from NESO
The industry was far more supportive of the government’s move to request that newly-formed National Energy System Operator (NESO) provide a blueprint for Great Britain’s energy infrastructure out to 2050.
The strategic spatial energy plan (SSEP) is intended to increase stability for investors by reducing grid connection wait times, reducing overall system costs and accelerating the government’s clean energy superpower mission.
Boost for floating wind in CfD consultation response
The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) released its response to a major consultation on the future of the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme.
Acknowledging that many renewable energy assets may begin to reach the end of their operational lifespan within the next five years, the response document has stated that the current criteria that repowered assets funded through the scheme must maintain their current level of capacity will be scrapped for Auction Round 7 (AR7).
AC tech used in V2G trial
A project trialling lower cost technology for vehicle to grid (V2G) charging technology is now underway, supported by funding from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).
The V2VNY project aims to demonstrate a commercially viable way for fleet owners, businesses and EV drivers to save money as well as reduce the load on the electricity grid at peak times.
The V2G technology uses an alternating current (AC) bi-direction, which is more cost effective than direct current (DC) charging technology; AC is more efficient at low power and thus better suited to workplace or domestic settings. Further, AC equipment is simpler and more widely used, making the hardware cheaper.
EVs made up 30.4% of September car manufacturing
Statistics from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed 21,309 electrified cars—including battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid models—were manufactured in September 2024, making up 30.4% of all cars produced.
Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “As UK automotive undergoes its most radical transformation in more than a century, short term production declines were always anticipated, and they represent a temporary adjustment in exchange for long term growth.
“The sector is ready to build on its position as the UK’s largest exporter of manufactured products. To do so, we need the necessary industrial and market conditions, and the forthcoming Budget and Industrial Strategy must put in place ambitious measures to bolster business confidence, attract investment and secure competitiveness.”