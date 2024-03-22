With an increase in the number of ground mount and commercial PV systems being deployed annually, there is an estimated 18GWp now deployed across the UK. This equates to some 50 million modules. To meet ambitious CO2 reduction commitments, the UK must increase the installed capacity to around 40GWp by 2040.
The second revision of RC62 was released in the middle of 2023. The document aims to provide practical guidance to insurers and their clients on the requirements for the procurement, ownership, operation, and maintenance of safe and efficient PV systems to ensure sound risk control practices and fire hazard management.
This webinar will focus on how the addition of power optimisers to commercial PV systems supports compliance with RC62 and further de-risks the installation of PV on commercial properties. Specific focus will be placed on:
- Module Level Monitoring – the ability to understand at a granular level the performance of the PV asset at a module level.
- SafeDC – the ability to eliminate high-voltage DC during installation and when the system is switched off.
- SenseConnect – the ability to detect abnormal temperature rises within the MC4 connectors of the PV system to prevent arcing and PV fires.
- Arc Fault Circuit Interruption – the ability to detect and interrupt series arcs within the direct current (DC) side of a solar system.
In our latest webinar, we speak to Nick Blampied, head of commercial at SolarEdge Technologies UK, on the revision of RC62 and how power optimisers can ensure systems comply with the legislation.
The 45-minute SolarEdge on PV Safety & Insurance webinar will run at 11am BST on Tuesday 9 April.
Find out more and register for the webinar here.