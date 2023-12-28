Current± webinars of 2023

Across 2023, there have been various developments that have shaped how the UK energy sector operates as well as many progressions in the implementation of new technologies.
To inform the Current± audience on the progression of the energy sector, we ran a total of eight webinars throughout the year focussing on topics ranging from grid constraints to vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technologies.
Below we have compiled a list of each webinar for you to watch on demand.
Webinars and our popular Current± Briefings series will return in 2024. To find out how you can be involved with these, please enquire here.
Current± Briefings: Energy revenue opportunities for UK businesses post-Triads
In this webinar with Enel X, Current± discusses the potential rewards associated with the energy flexibility markets and the eligibility criteria for participation.
Current± Briefings: What’s next for the post-Triad energy sector?
Following on from our previous discussion with Enel X, this webinar takes a look at how companies can mitigate high transmission costs by taking advantage of the capacity market.
Current± Briefings: Tackling grid constraints as a developer
In this edition of our Current± Briefings series we sat down with SNRG’s managing director Dan Nicholl to discuss how an end-to-end strategy that embraces smart technologies can help mitigate and overcome grid constraints.
Current± Briefings: Maintaining EV charging confidence through maintenance
In this Current± Briefings webinar, we talked to Techniche’s CEO Karl Jacoby and head of product David Cornish about the challenge of charge point maintenance, how software is stepping up to manage this, and how this can help drive forwards electric vehicle (EV) adoption.
Current± Briefings: AMP X discusses the flexibility opportunities AI unlocks
To learn more about the need for digitalisation, how the rollout of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is going, and the opportunities that technology like Smart Tx and ALICE can unlock, we spoke to Dr Irene Di Martino, CEO of AMP X, and Laura Sandys, chair of the government’s Energy Digitalisation Taskforce.
Current± Briefings: Shell Recharge on what EV industry stakeholders can learn from the experiences of the early majority
In this edition of our Current± Briefings series, we speak to Shell Recharge’s Euan Moir, regional manager for UK & Nordics on the latest release of its EV Driver Survey. Euan was joined by John Murray, head of EVs at LCP Delta and discussed topics including the acceleration of EV adoption despite ongoing challenges and the need to improve customer education around charging issues.
Current± Briefings: Digitalisation – the key to unlocking a whole-system net zero transition
Following on from our discussion with Dr Irene Di Martino, CEO at AMP X, about AL and ML, in this webinar we sat down with her again to explore how digitisation can unlock a whole-system net zero transition.
Current± Briefings: GridBeyond on how EVs can become value-add grid assets
In the final webinar of the year, we spoke to Mike Kent, head of EV solutions at GridBeyond, and Mark Potter, chief technical officer at 3ti, on how EV smart charging can go beyond basic regulatory compliance to generate additional value and revenue streams in support of the net zero energy transition.