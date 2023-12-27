Current±’s 2023 guest blogs

Throughout this year Current± published a number of articles written by experts from across the UK energy industry, providing an in-depth look at key decarbonisation trends and developments from across the year.
Below we have compiled a list of some of the most popular guest blogs from across the year, featuring input from organisations such as the Energy Networks Association and New Automotive.
Electricity market design: a balancing act for all
By Lucy Whitford, managing director, UK&I at RES
Our first blog focuses on the electricity market design and discusses how the UK can find a way to scale flexibility quickly while maintaining a stable investment market.
With the future energy market playing on the mind of the energy industry, Lucy Whitford from independent renewable company RES discusses several market mechanism options to consider to create a net zero-ready energy market.
Struck out: reassessing the UK’s offshore wind CfD strategy
By Will Sheard, director of analysis and due diligence, K2 Management
Following the fifth Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction round in September which saw no offshore wind projects bid due to a low strike price set for the technology, Will Sheard from K2 Management discussed proposals to update the scheme to ensure it remains a key asset to increasing the UK’s renewable capacity.
Planned UK onshore wind capacity reaches record highs in 2023
By Mollie McCorkindale, senior analyst, Solar Media Market Research
Our next guest blog was written by Mollie McCorkindale from Solar Media’s Market Research team, in which she discusses UK onshore wind capacity reaching a record 14GW, with a pipeline of planned projects totalling 23GW.
New AutoMotive: Why we’re refusing to throw in the towel and get the UK back on track to 2030
By Oleg Korolov, UX and marketing officer at New AutoMotive.
In light of the disappointing delay on the sale of new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles from 2030 to 2035 – announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in September – Oleg Korolov’s guest blog is a call to arms for the automotive industry to continue their decarbonisation efforts.
Understanding ongoing evolution of local energy flexibility markets in the UK
By Avi Aithal, head of open networks at the Energy Networks Association
Our next blog was written by Avi Aithal from the Energy Networks Association (ENA) discussing the development of the flexibility market so far, as well as the key role flexibility will play in a decarbonised energy system.
Paving the Way to Net Zero: Kensa Group’s Optimism in the Clean Heat Market Mechanism
By Richard Warren, director of public affairs at heat pump manufacturer, The Kensa Group
Our latest guest blog came from the heat pump manufacturer, the Kensa Group, in response to the launch of the Clean Heat Market Mechanism, confirmed by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) earlier this month.