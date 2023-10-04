Current±’s ‘EV Infrastructure Report’ has now launched

Current± is delighted to share that our electric vehicle (EV) journal, the EV Infrastructure Report, is now available to download, providing insight into some of the latest trends from across the industry.
Despite the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle sale ban being recently delayed to 2035, the EV industry remains committed to the electrification of UK roads. In light of this, the journal explores how the EV sector can not only contribute to the decarbonisation of the UK’s mobility sector, but also support the wider energy transition.
Featuring input from organisations at the heart of the net zero transition such as Cornwall Insight, National Grid ESO, Octopus Energy, OVO Energy, and UK Power Networks, the journal includes several in-depth articles analysing market trends such as the use of data to optimise EV services, and the potential of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology.
Notable highlights include:
- V2G: How the technology could revolutionise the UK energy sector
Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) continues to be a major discussion point across the EV industry as a flexible option to provide energy for the wider electricity grid. Octopus Electric Vehicles, OVO Energy and Cornwall Insight provide insight to help navigate the technology’s potential.
- Facilitating the electrification of UK roads – The road ahead
With the uptake of EVs expected to rise towards the end of the decade, questions remain on how the UK will be able to cater for this demand. Touching on issues with the grid and smart charging, this article provides an in-depth look at the road ahead for the EV sector.
- The building blocks for a booming US EV industry
Complementing Current±’s expertise and focus on the UK EV sector is an analysis of the growing EV market across the pond in the US. Touching on some of the policies enabling growth in the US, this article sets the scene for the EV revolution in the States.
- How EV companies are leveraging customer data to optimise their services
Customer data offers a means to boost efficiency and optimisation. But how are EV companies able to utilise this? Featuring interviews with NTT Data, Kaluza and Octopus Energy, this article paints a picture of the current landscape and how data can shape the way the EV industry evolves.
You can download your digital copy of the EV Infrastructure Report here.
