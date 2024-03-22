Current±’s most read stories of the week: ESO’s investment plan and plans for a new UK-US interconnector

Current± summarises the most read stories from across the site this week.
National Grid ESO proposes £58 billion grid investment plan
By George Heynes, section editor at Solar Media
National Grid ESO proposed a £58 billion investment in the GB electricity grid to ensure it can meet the demands of being fully decarbonised by 2035.
UK-US transatlantic interconnector to be explored
By George Heynes, section editor at Solar Media
The UK could be set to import energy from the US via a transatlantic interconnector being explored by a group of investors, as reported in The Telegraph.
Connecting to net zero: Building the Morocco-UK interconnector
By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter at Solar Media
Current± sat down with Alan Mathers, business operations director and Alex Gorrie, project manager at XLCC, to discuss building the “world’s largest” cable-laying vessel and learn more about the process of installing interconnector cables.
Battery storage unit dispatch rate rises by 47%
By Ottilie Von Henning, reporter at Solar Media
Energy consultant Modo Energy released data confirming a 47% increase in weekly battery storage dispatched volume compared to eight weeks prior.
Ask the Experts: GridBeyond on the PPA market and the rise of AI
By George Heynes, section editor at Solar Media
To find out more about PPAs, some of the challenges and observations from the market, Current± sat down with Neil Garland.
