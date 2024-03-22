The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

March 22, 2024

Current±’s most read stories of the week: ESO’s investment plan and plans for a new UK-US interconnector

By George Heynes
Image: ESO.
Image: ESO.

Current± summarises the most read stories from across the site this week.

National Grid ESO proposes £58 billion grid investment plan

By George Heynes, section editor at Solar Media

National Grid ESO proposed a £58 billion investment in the GB electricity grid to ensure it can meet the demands of being fully decarbonised by 2035.

UK-US transatlantic interconnector to be explored

By George Heynes, section editor at Solar Media

The UK could be set to import energy from the US via a transatlantic interconnector being explored by a group of investors, as reported in The Telegraph.

Connecting to net zero: Building the Morocco-UK interconnector

By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter at Solar Media

Current± sat down with Alan Mathers​​​​, business operations director and Alex Gorrie​​​​, project manager at XLCC, to discuss building the “world’s largest” cable-laying vessel and learn more about the process of installing interconnector cables.

Battery storage unit dispatch rate rises by 47%

By Ottilie Von Henning, reporter at Solar Media

Energy consultant Modo Energy released data confirming a 47% increase in weekly battery storage dispatched volume compared to eight weeks prior.

Ask the Experts: GridBeyond on the PPA market and the rise of AI

By George Heynes, section editor at Solar Media

To find out more about PPAs, some of the challenges and observations from the market, Current± sat down with Neil Garland.

You can keep up to date with all of the week’s net zero news from across the UK industry by signing up for the daily and fortnightly Current± newsletters and our podcast Net Zero by Current±.

