November 6, 2024

Curtis Instruments to establish UK electric vehicle R&D hub in South Tyneside

By Molly Green
Margaret Meling (pictured, front left), said the council is “delighted” that Hebburn will host the R&D hub. Image: Curtis Instruments.

Global off-highway electric vehicle technology specialist Curtis Instruments has announced it will establish a research and development (R&D) hub in South Tyneside.

Curtis is the electrification specialist for Rehlko (formerly Kohler Energy) and is known for developing integrated system solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), equipment and machinery. The UK R&D hub will be its fifth innovation centre worldwide.

Initially, the hub, situated in a former Siemens building in Hebbern, will employ 40 engineers and the company said it plans to create “many more” roles in the coming years. The location was selected for its skilled workforce, “excellent” transport links and proximity to top-tier universities, Curtis said.

Howard Slater, director of engineering at Curtis Instruments UK said: “The North East of England already boasts a robust cluster of advanced engineering firms pioneering electric vehicle technology. “This provides access to skilled professionals and established supply chains. The location also supports our ability to attract top talent, drawing from graduates from universities like Newcastle, Durham, Northumbria, Sunderland, and Teesside.”

Cabinet member for economic growth and transport at South Tyneside Council, Margaret Meling, said the council is “delighted” that Hebburn will host the R&D hub, stating that Curtis’ decision “highlights the stron business environment” the location offers.

UK EV manufacturing

In November 2023, the Conservative government announced a £960 million funding package allocated to a Green Industries Growth Accelerator to support technologies including EVs, electricity networks, carbon capture, utilisation and storage, hydrogen, nuclear and offshore wind.

Soon afterwards, however, a cross-party Committee of MPs signalled that the UK government urgently needed to create an attractive environment for EV battery production, stating a lack of support from the government had led to a decrease in attractiveness for EV battery investment.

Still, Tata Group’s battery business, Agratas is developing a battery gigafactory in Somerset, which is expected to create 4,000 direct jobs.

The outlook for the EV sector is currently mixed, with German-headquartered car manufacturer Volkswagen’s announcement that it will close three of its factories in Germany spurring head of transport at the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) Colin Walker to comment that it should be clear to “anyone concerned about the future prosperity of the UK’s car industry that slowing down the transition to EVs will only serve to hasten its demise”.

“Its future hinges on it making a rapid and successful transition to electrification and government will need to support in that.”

All the same, as reported by Current± this morning, statistics from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reveal that battery electric vehicles (BEVs) were the only type of car to see a rise in uptake during October as demand for internal combustion engine (ICE) cars continues to wane.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “Massive manufacturer investment in model choice and market support is helping make the UK the second largest EV market in Europe. EVs already work for many people and businesses, but to shift the entire market at the pace demanded requires significant intervention on incentives, infrastructure and regulation.”

Tags
curtis instruments, electric vehicles, EV manufacturing, manufacturing, market, R&D, south tyneside, Technology
