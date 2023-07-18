Daikin UK and Quantum Group form green skills partnership to train renewables workforce

Heat pump supplier Daikin UK and Quantum Group have formed a partnership to roll out bespoke Renewable Training Facilities at around 150 further education colleges that already offer built environment study programmes.
Daikin UK is forming the partnership with Quantum Group, a provider of renewable and decarbonisation training, to help close the skills gaps needed to meet the government’s target of net zero emissions by 2050.
The government is aiming to install 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028, but there is widespread concern that the education and training programmes required to train more heat pump installers mean there are not enough skilled professionals to meet the target.
There is currently no dedicated apprenticeship for heat pump engineers, though one is being prepared to start accepting students later in 2023. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has also recently announced a government grant to help people retrain as heat pump engineers.
A report by PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2022 suggested that there is a skills gap of around 200,000 people, with 400,000 workers needed to deliver net zero by 2050, but only around 200,000 people in the oil and gas workforce who could transfer to the renewables industry.
Estimates suggest there could be as few as 3,000 trained heat pump engineers in the UK, with at least 27,000 needed in the next six years.
Daikin UK and Quantum’s partnership hopes to attract more young people to the industry by offering renewable training to bridge the gap between theory and hands on practice. Their Renewable Training Facilities will offer hands on experience with renewable technologies like heat pumps, solar PV, EV charging and battery storage.
The partnership aims to train hundreds of heat pump installers a year through these Renewable Training Facilities.
Martin Passingham, product and training manager at Daikin UK said: “Demand for heat pumps is growing rapidly thanks to the impending ban on gas boilers in new homes and government incentives to upgrade to low carbon heating. It’s never been more important for heating installers to upskill and ensure that they are prepared for the future. Our partnership with Quantum makes it easier than ever to do exactly that.
“There is a real need for highly trained professionals and skilled installers that are up to the challenge of supporting this renewables revolution. Working with an installer accredited by our Renewable Training Facilities will give homeowners the reassurance to make the vital transition to heat pumps and play their part in the country’s journey to Net Zero.”