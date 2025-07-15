Dean Clough invests £1 million into ultra-rapid EV charging

Mixed-use heritage site Dean Clough has announced that it has installed new ultra-rapid charging bays in collaboration with chargepoint operator (CPO) Mer.
A new 500kVA grid connection was installed on the 22-acre site earlier this year in order to support eight new ultra-rapid charging bays, and is currently the only location in Calderdale to offer superfast charging. The chargepoints on site are operated by Statkraft-owned CPO Mer, which notes that the site has quickly become one of its top five highest performing sites in the CPO’s 148-location network.
The Dean Clough site consists of 16 Grade II listed buildings that have been restored over the past four decades and now host 150 leisure and retail organisations. The management of Dean Clough invested a total of £1 million in order to supply the new EV charging infrastructure.
Jeremy Hall, chairman and managing director at Dean Clough, said that the site’s management is “delighted” that the site is being so well utilised by both the site’s occupiers and the wider public. He added: “As electric vehicles continue to gain momentum, Dean Clough stands as a powerful example of how historic sites can embrace new technologies while honouring their heritage, providing essential infrastructure that supports both the local community and the transition to a more sustainable future.”
Alex Hinchcliffe, UK managing director at Mer, agreed, adding: “When we put chargers centrally into an environment where they become accessible to residents, it removes the barriers to owning an EV. It has the beneficial impact of stimulating visitors to the shops, cafes, businesses and all the other amenities on a commercial site.”
Mer is not the only CPO working to expand access to EV charging stations at historic sites across the UK. In October of last year, fellow CPO Zapgo joined forces with historic home platform HeritageXplore to bring EV charging infrastructure to historic homes across the UK, allowing visitors to these sites to benefit from more EV charging availability in these often remote locations. More recently in April 2025, Zapgo announced that it had strategically partnered with EV charger manufacturer Alpitronic. Under this partnership, the CPO will deploy Alpitronic’s DC fast chargers across the UK at a number of destination locations.
