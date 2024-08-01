Department for Energy Security and Net Zero announces energy Mission Board

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband will chair a new ministerial forum tasked with accelerating plans to invest in clean energy across Britain.
The energy Mission Board met for the first time on 31 July, convening from across government with two objectives: delivering clean power by 2030 and accelerating towards net zero. This would boost energy independence, protect consumers, and support jobs across the country, according to the government.
Miliband emphasised to colleagues that the new forum will play a vital role in driving forward ambitious, long term plans to tackle challenges the UK is facing and secure its energy independence.
He said: “In an unstable world, the best way to boost our energy security and protect billpayers permanently is to speed up the transition away from fossil fuels and towards homegrown energy – making Britain a clean energy superpower.
“As we move forward, our Mission Board will keep a laser focus across government on delivering clean, cheap energy to homes and businesses – but also on driving economic growth and creating skilled jobs right across the country.”
The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has not confirmed who was part of the board.
The Mission Board will be complemented by DESNZ’s Mission Control, headed by Chris Stark, former chief executive of the Climate Change Committee (CCC), with a focus on transitioning the UK’s energy use away from volatile fossil fuel markets.
Various figures from across the energy industry have expressed support for the new Mission Control, with many highlighting the expertise of Chris Stark as a positive for the new body.
On the same day, the newly launched Onshore Wind Taskforce met for the first time, co-chaired by Miliband and Matthieu Hue, CEO of EDF Renewables. Having lifted the de facto ban on the technology, Labour has hedged its bets on onshore wind, aiming to double onshore wind capacity by 2030.
The Taskforce will meet regularly throughout 2024 then issue a formal policy statement that clearly outlines a roadmap for 2030 and beyond, then transition into an overarching body that will monitor the progress of agreed-upon actions.
This comes after the industry was boosted by the announcement of a huge budget increase for the next auction round (AR6) of the contracts for difference (CfD) scheme. While offshore wind is allotted £1.1 billion, onshore wind will compete with other ‘established’ technologies, including solar, to win contracts for up to £185 million.