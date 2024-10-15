News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
October 15, 2024

E.ON Drive launches first ultra-fast EV charging hub in Wales

By Kit Million Ross
EV chargers in a row, with the e.on logo on the ground in front of each
E.ON Drive says that it has plans for further charging hubs in Wales. Image: E.ON Drive.

E.ON Drive, the electric vehicle (EV) EV infrastructure arm of energy major E.ON, has opened ten ultra-fast 300kW charging bays at its new Cross Hands Hub between the towns of Carmarthen and Llanelli in Wales.

The company’s first ultrafast EV charging hub in Wales fills a critical 20-mile gap in the local EV charging network. The chargers onsite can provide up to 150 miles of driving range in as little as ten minutes, depending on the EV being charged.

E.ON Drive already operates thousands of EV charging stations across Europe. Dev Chana, managing director of E.ON Drive Infrastructure UK, noted that the firm has several more hubs planned for Wales as part of a wider UK expansion.

Chana added: “This hub is a major milestone, not just for Wales but for ensuring the UK is more joined up and better equipped for a future powered by electric vehicles. Our latest charging hub at Cross Hands highlights our commitment to driving innovation in cleaner motoring and offering sustainable and accessible solutions for drivers across the country.”

E.ON drives forward EV chargepoint expansion

This latest announcement from E.ON Drive comes less than a month after the firm announced it had agreed a crucial new software deal to support the rollout of more chargepoints in its network.

E.ON Drive announced in September that it had signed a framework agreement with global technology giant Siemens, granting E.ON Drive Infrastructure access to Siemens’ SICHARGE D high-power chargers and web-based backend services to run them for a two year period. E.ON has also ordered several Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled electricity substations, which will allow the firm to manage the energy supply for its newly installed EV chargers more effectively.

The effort to increase charger installations across the UK is a key step in the EV revolution, as figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) have revealed that demand for EVs has hit a new high, with a 20.5% share of the overall vehicle market. According to figures released on World EV Day (9 September), global EV chargepoint numbers need to increase by 500% in order to meet demand, with the UK alone requiring a nearly 350% increase in chargepoint installations. Meanwhile, research from Cornwall Insight has found that the UK needs to more than double the rate at which it is installing publicly available EV chargers if it is to meet its 2030 target of 300,000 chargepoints.

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

14 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, e.on, e.on drive, electric vehicles, emobility, ev, ev charging
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Two hands hold a large interconnector cable, cut so the cross section can be seen

Batteries step in after interconnector trips

A home heat pump, outside on a cobblestone wall

ENA Connect Direct passes 15,000 applications, announces new phase

A car with a toy octopus in the window sits in a garage next to an EV charger in the Kraken Tech Centre.

Octopus, Uber and BYD offer partnerships for cheaper EV charging

SPR offshore wind_cropped (1)

Government announces vast private investment as ‘vote of confidence’ in UK clean energy

Floating offshore wind turbines under a cloudy sky

UK ranks second globally for floating wind

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.