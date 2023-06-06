E.ON, Horizon Energy Ventures agreement to offer funding solutions for EV fleets

E.ON has entered a “landmark agreement” with low carbon asset finance specialist, Horizon Energy Ventures (HEV) to bring funding solutions to its electric vehicle (EV) fleet customers.
By including funding solutions as part of E.ONs EV charging infrastructure services for fleets, the agreement addresses a “key concern” of transitioning fleet owners – cost.
HEV’s tailored and flexible funding structure aims to support the rapid roll out of EV fleets by financing above ground charging infrastructure as well as any required energy system enhancements.
“More and more of our business and fleet operators are installing significant volumes of charge points to help their businesses take action for climate and start on a path to net zero,” said Dave Butters, general manager at E.ON Drive.
“This increased power capacity at site can lead to more complexity and cost so working with Horizon Energy Ventures as our asset finance partner we have greater support for our customers with funding options that look to cover the whole infrastructure programme.”
Recent data from, the car insurance team at Comparethemarket has predicted that the UK will experience a 13% increase in new EV registrations this year.
The nation is working towards building a charging network that can support this increase, as evidenced by Zapmap’s latest figures which found that EV charger installations reached “unprecedented” levels in March and April this year.
George May, managing director of HEV added: “We’re delighted to be working with E.ON Drive, one of the UK’s leading providers of charging infrastructure services to UK business. As a leader in low carbon technology finance, we’re looking forward to making our innovative funding solutions available to E.ON Drive’s fleet customers, helping to accelerate their roll out of low carbon EV fleets.”