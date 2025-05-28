News
Supply, Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
May 28, 2025

E.ON Next teams up with Kraken on AI smart tariffs

By Kit Million Ross
a person looks at screens with their back to the camera next to a large panel with the octopus energy logo on
According to the two companies, the ResidentialFlex platform will serve over five million existing E.ON Next customers with smart meters. Image: Octopus Energy.

Energy supplier E.ON Next has partnered with smart energy platform Kraken to launch new flexible energy products for domestic consumers.

The two firms have created ResidentialFlex, which is described as an advanced flexible demand management system designed to make energy cheaper for consumers. The system will use AI to automatically move energy consumption from high energy use sources such as EV chargers, heat pumps and home battery energy storage, to the most cost-effective times of day when energy prices are cheaper. Furthermore, the system will help with grid balancing by monitoring strain on the local energy grid and shifting energy use to times when there is an oversupply of clean energy on the grid.

According to the two companies, the ResidentialFlex platform will serve over five million existing E.ON Next customers with smart meters, and the first wave of smart energy products and tariffs to leverage the platform will focus on EV charging based tariffs and products.

Kraken CEO Amir Orad called the creation of ResidentialFlex “a key step” in delivering a smart energy system for the nation, noting that it is “time for a rethink” in how energy is consumed across the UK.

He also emphasised the need for change across the energy system: “The old ways just won’t cut it – sticking to the status quo won’t drive the energy transition, and the cost of simply throwing money at transmission infrastructure would be sky-high.”

The Kraken smart energy platform is owned by Octopus Energy, the UK’s largest energy supplier. Octopus Energy has been placing a significant amount of attention on the EV infrastructure market in recent years, particularly through its Intelligent Octopus Go EV tariff. Intelligent Octopus Go leverages the Kraken platform to combine over 150,000 EV batteries into virtual power plants (VPPs); in 2024, Intelligent Octopus Go marked a significant milestone as it celebrated managing a cumulative 1GW of EV batteries through the tariff.

E.ON Next is not the only energy supplier to partner with Kraken; last year, EDF joined forces with Kraken to use the platform’s advanced analytics and AI capabilities for its customers, migrating over five million meter points onto the Kraken platform.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
ai, decarbonisation, e.on, e.on next, electric vehicles, Energy Usage, ev charging, flexibility, kraken, octopus energy, tariffs, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
a close up of an electric ENW van

Electricity North West launches record flexibility tender

a close up on a school traffic warning sign

Green Finance Institute report paves the way for school decarbonisation

MAX1000-BESS3

Allye Energy launches higher capacity EV battery-powered energy storage

a close up of a radiator

Energy price cap plunges 7%

Solar_and_flowers_-_credit_Eden_Solar

Government consults legal mandate for renewable developments to provide community benefit fund

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.