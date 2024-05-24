East England Energy Group and Norwegian Offshore Wind sign MoU

Norwegian Offshore Wind (NOW) views the UK as the most attractive offshore wind market in Europe, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with East of England Energy Group (EEEGR).
The MoU will strengthen collaboration between supply chains in Norway and the east of England.
NOW, an industry network with almost 400 members, has also set up a dedicated working group to get its members involved in UK projects. Norway’s government has set a target for 30GW of offshore wind capacity by 2040.
EEEGR represents about 200 members in England, working across every energy sector.
Chair of EEEGR, Kevin Keable, said: “This could be really important for our members to access the opportunity to find business in Norway, using skills and techniques developed in our region. We hope that our members can forge profitable and rewarding partnerships with our Norwegian neighbours.”
The east of England has emerged as an offshore wind hub in the UK with large developers, including Scottish Power Renewables, RWE and Ørsted, operating in the region. The area also benefits from a strong supply chain.
Indeed, at the beginning of this month, the Crown Estate published a report that found the UK’s offshore wind market represents more than 40% of European offshore wind capacity, having grown to 93GW in 2023. The report also showed that 10GW of UK offshore wind was added to the market and produced 49TWh of electricity, a record amount of generation.
NOW’s manager said: “East of England is one of the major offshore wind hubs in the largest market in Europe. With the North Sea as a common sea basin with Norway, it will certainly benefit our members to strengthen the collaboration with the industry in this region.”
Alfred Risan, leader of NOW’s working group for the UK, added: “This MoU is a two-way street, also opening doors for UK companies targeting the Norwegian offshore wind market.
“With pooling the resources and capabilities in the two countries in areas such as early development, balance of plants, fabrication, installation and O&M that will create strong synergies and commercial opportunities.”