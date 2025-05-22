News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
May 22, 2025

Eaton, ChargePoint partner on tech for vehicle-to-everything power

By Molly Green
ChargePoint will work with Eaton and numerous automotive OEMs to enable the integration of chargers, infrastructure and EVs, managed on the ChargePoint cloud software platform. Image: ChargePoint.

Intelligent power management company Eaton and ChargePoint have announced they will co-develop technologies to advance bi-directional power flow and V2X capabilities.

Eaton and the charging solution provider said the partnership will see the companies integrate EV charging and infrastructure solutions to advance vehicle-to-everything (V2X) capabilities so that EVs can act as a power source for homes and buildings.

The collaboration will simplify the deployment of charging infrastructure in the US, Canada and Europe, providing a “one-stop shop” for the whole EV charging ecosystem.

ChargePoint and Eaton said they will streamline the purchase, design and deployment of EV charging projects, offering joint projects to help customers manage site power requirements, optimise infrastructure and enhance reliability.

According to Paul Ryan, Eaton’s general manager of energy transition, customers rely on the firm “to solve their toughest power management challenges.”

He said the partnership with ChargePoint will achieve this for vehicle charging, “bringing together trusted power distribution and EV charging solutions to simplify electrification at scale”.

ChargePoint will work with Eaton and numerous automotive OEMs to enable the integration of chargers, infrastructure and EVs, managed on the ChargePoint cloud software platform.

Back in 2022, Eaton published research it commissioned that revealed pairing bidirectional EV chargers with renewable generation assets could offer homeowners average savings of £1,000 annually.

Bidirectional chargers present multiple benefits to homeowners, including providing energy flexibility as they can both receive energy from the grid and feed it back to it. Off-peak energy is stored in an EV battery, which can discharge to be used during expensive periods or sold back to the grid at peak demand.

ChargePoint launched a new product architecture in April, offering bidirectional AC charging and high speed charging, which chief technical officer of hardware at the company, Hossein Kazemi, described as “revolutionary, not evolutionary”.

The chargers provide 19.2kW, which the firm said is maximum possible for AC current (80 amp) and will fully-charge a typical EV battery from empty in about four hours.

The first models to be built on the platform will arrive in Europe this summer, and in North America at the end of 2025.

In the UK, the ‘market first’ AC V2G capable chargers were installed by the Denbighshire County Council earlier this month, as part of a government-funded project exploring the viability of V2X technologies. The trial intends to demonstrate a commercially viable way for fleet owners, businesses and EV drivers to use V2G to reduce costs while reducing load on the electricity grid.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for theEV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
chargepoint, decarbonisation, Eaton, ev charging, Renewables, Technology, v2g, v2x
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
wind turbines below a rainbow

Wales’ Fourth Carbon Budget demands 73% slash in emissions to 2035

matthew-henry-yETqkLnhsUI-unsplash

Miliband, Ofgem approve NESO energy system planning methodology

Aldbrough Hydrogen Pathfinder

SSE, Equinor secure consent for ‘first of its kind’ hydrogen project in the UK

54505270334_4d764e66ff_c

UK could participate in EU electricity markets under new deal to streamline energy trade

an ev plugged into a chargepoint

UK inches closer to 80,000 public charger milestone

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.