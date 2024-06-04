EDF taps Accenture and Kraken to modernise customer experience

EDF has partnered with Accenture and Kraken Technologies to accelerate the digital transformation of its customer service. By leveraging Kraken’s advanced analytics and AI capabilities, EDF aims to empower its customers with better tools and insights to make informed energy choices.
EDF has migrated over five million meter points in the UK onto the Kraken platform, the technology behind Octopus Energy. Kraken uses advanced analytics, AI and machine learning to integrate electricity and gas customers and operating data.
EDF retail energy director Richard Hughes, said: “With Accenture and Kraken’s support, we are reimagining a simpler, customer-centric business, so that our customers are equipped to make better energy choices. This team’s extensive technology and industry expertise advances our company’s strategy of growing our base of energy-retail customers through digital transformation.”
The collaboration with EDF is part of a broader ecosystem partnership between Kraken and Accenture, which will scale Kraken’s technology offering and deliver improved customer experiences for energy customers in the UK and globally.
“Kraken opens the door for affordable clean energy and outstanding customer service,” said Gavin Patterson, chairman at Kraken Technologies. “Together, Accenture and Kraken can help EDF and other utilities and their customers benefit from a range of services, such as variable pricing when renewable energy sources are abundant, putting money back into people’s pockets while alleviating pressure on the grid.”
Accenture and Kraken Technologies will collaborate to accelerate global adoption of smart energy products, from wind farms to smart meters, through the AI-enabled Kraken tech platform. The platform integrates various elements, ranging from energy usage and industry data to weather forecasts, and helps utilities reduce costs, manage customer energy usage more efficiently and improve services.
Ultimately, a more efficient and customer-centric energy management system can encourage greater adoption of renewable energy sources. Increased consumer awareness and features like variable pricing during periods of abundant renewable generation can encourage customers to shift their consumption patterns and reduce strain on the grid.
The Kraken platform has been contracted to manage over 54 million global accounts via partnerships with energy companies, including Octopus Energy, alongside water and broadband utilities. Last month, the first North American utility provider licensed the Kraken customer platform.
In recent years, EDF has positioned itself as a dual champion of the UK push for net zero and for improving customer experience, announcing its Energy Manifesto for the next UK government and delivering initiatives such as its weekly energy price forecasting tool, helping consumers plan their energy use to maximise value for money.