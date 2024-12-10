News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
December 10, 2024

EDF and Pod Point partner on UKPN flexibility contracts

By Kit Million Ross
Those who choose to take part will be paid for allowing EDF to utilise their EV to balance the grid during times of especially high or low demand on the network. Image: EDF.

Distribution System Operator (DSO) UK Power Networks (UKPN) has awarded energy supplier EDF flexibility contracts that will reward EV customers for taking part in grid flexibility events.

EDF, which is the UK’s biggest generator of zero-carbon electricity, will now begin a trial with its customers who have electric vehicle (EV) chargers from Pod Point installed at home. Those who choose to take part will be paid for allowing EDF to utilise their EV to balance the grid during times of especially high or low demand on the network. Using EDF’s virtual power plant (VPP), Powershift, the supplier will automatically respond to flexibility demands from UKPN and optimise the use of customer EV chargers accordingly.

Alex Howard, head of flexibility markets at UK Power Networks DSO, said: “We’re delighted to see EDF, one of Britain’s biggest energy suppliers, and their customers participate. Our flexibility procurement process is designed to be open and fair, ensuring all participants can contribute to grid reliability.”

Stuart Fenner, director of wholesale market services commercial at EDF, said: “We share UK Power Networks DSO’s vision for a more competitive and efficient flexibility market, and we’re excited to be part of a process that delivers value to customers and the grid alike.”

The new face of the flexibility market?

The news comes just weeks after the National Energy System Operator (NESO) launched the updated version of its Demand Flexibility Service (DFS).

The reformed version of the DFS will now run year-round, as opposed to the winter-only version of the service which has run since the DFS launched in 2022. Thanks to a much more optimistic margin forecast this winter, with NESO’s Winter Outlook expecting the base case de-rated margin forecast to be 5.2GW, or 8.8% of peak average cold spell demand, NESO now says it is in a stronger position to consider the long-term future of the DFS service.

Since its launch in 2022, over 2.6 million homes and businesses have taken part in the service, saving an existmate 7GWh of electricity at peak times. As a result of this new year-round expansion, the DFS is now compatible with the Capacity Market and regional services offered by DNOs, including programmes like this new one being launched by EDF and UKPN.

Later this month, NESO will publish the response to its call for input on the flexibility market, as well as the Routes to Market review for demand side flexibility.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More
Tags
dfs, edf, ev, flexibility, market, NESO, pod point, smart charging, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Segen Academy Solar Mounting Rig

‘Not just a box mover’: Segen distributing green skills

Keir Starmer COP29

Starmer reveals ‘Plan for Change’ with eyes to streamline 150 major infrastructure projects

Panasonic-green-hydrogen-factory-facility-1024x732

Panasonic to power manufacturing facility with hydrogen, batteries and solar PV

SSEN DD Heat Pump

SSEN trials ‘Demand Diversification’ scheme for flexibility service providers

Shell_Image_-_Shell

Shell pedals back offshore wind development, reports say

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.