EDF and Pod Point partner on UKPN flexibility contracts

Distribution System Operator (DSO) UK Power Networks (UKPN) has awarded energy supplier EDF flexibility contracts that will reward EV customers for taking part in grid flexibility events.
EDF, which is the UK’s biggest generator of zero-carbon electricity, will now begin a trial with its customers who have electric vehicle (EV) chargers from Pod Point installed at home. Those who choose to take part will be paid for allowing EDF to utilise their EV to balance the grid during times of especially high or low demand on the network. Using EDF’s virtual power plant (VPP), Powershift, the supplier will automatically respond to flexibility demands from UKPN and optimise the use of customer EV chargers accordingly.
Alex Howard, head of flexibility markets at UK Power Networks DSO, said: “We’re delighted to see EDF, one of Britain’s biggest energy suppliers, and their customers participate. Our flexibility procurement process is designed to be open and fair, ensuring all participants can contribute to grid reliability.”
Stuart Fenner, director of wholesale market services commercial at EDF, said: “We share UK Power Networks DSO’s vision for a more competitive and efficient flexibility market, and we’re excited to be part of a process that delivers value to customers and the grid alike.”
The new face of the flexibility market?
The news comes just weeks after the National Energy System Operator (NESO) launched the updated version of its Demand Flexibility Service (DFS).
The reformed version of the DFS will now run year-round, as opposed to the winter-only version of the service which has run since the DFS launched in 2022. Thanks to a much more optimistic margin forecast this winter, with NESO’s Winter Outlook expecting the base case de-rated margin forecast to be 5.2GW, or 8.8% of peak average cold spell demand, NESO now says it is in a stronger position to consider the long-term future of the DFS service.
Since its launch in 2022, over 2.6 million homes and businesses have taken part in the service, saving an existmate 7GWh of electricity at peak times. As a result of this new year-round expansion, the DFS is now compatible with the Capacity Market and regional services offered by DNOs, including programmes like this new one being launched by EDF and UKPN.
Later this month, NESO will publish the response to its call for input on the flexibility market, as well as the Routes to Market review for demand side flexibility.