EDF and Ideal Heating launch ‘Free Electricity’ heat pump offer

Energy major EDF has teamed up with heat pump firm Ideal Heating to launch a new heat pump bundle.
The new Heat Pump and Power Tracker bundle from EDF Heat Pumps, offers a 7-year warranty and service package worth £1,500, as well as the promise of free electricity during December 2025.
Customers who sign up before 31 December 2024 and opt to move their home entirely away from gas heating could then benefit from zero energy bills during December 2025. Additionally, the three-year bespoke Heat Pump and Power Tracker tariff that comes as part of the deal will give customers six hours of discounted, zero-carbon electricity every day, offering a saving of at least £404 against EDF’s standard variable tariff.
Philippe Commaret, managing director of customers at EDF, said: “It’s great to see a growing interest among households in switching from inefficient, fossil fuel-based heating to zero carbon alternatives. However, we recognise challenges, such as cost, still exist.
“By working closely with Ideal Heating on our Heat Pump and Power Tracker tariff bundle, we hope to support more customers with installing sustainable, energy-efficient solutions, and in doing so, enable them to achieve significant cash and carbon savings.”
Mark Derbyshire, managing director of sales and marketing at Ideal Heating added: “We are thrilled to be working with EDF. By combining our innovative heat pump technology with EDF’s extensive reach and resources, we aim to provide customers with heating solutions that are better for the environment and can also save on energy costs. Plus, our heat pumps are backed up by guaranteed peace of mind, thanks to our warranty packages. This partnership will significantly contribute to reducing carbon footprints and promoting energy efficiency.”
The fight to boost heat pump uptake
Home heat pumps are becoming increasingly popular in the UK. This year, the government’s Boiler Uprgrade Scheme (BUS), which offers up to £7,500 off the cost of installing a home heat pump, received record numbers of applications.
Several energy firms and financial institutions have launched plans designed to make installing heat pumps and other low-carbon technologies more affordable, with ScottishPower and Santander teaming up earlier this month for a new offering. Santander UK customers who take out a loan to finance renewable energy projects for their home, such as installing heat pumps or solar panels, will be offered £500 cashback from the bank, with those choosing to install ScottishPower solar panels receiving further cashback.
In August, Halifax bank expanded its Green Living Reward scheme, giving its mortgage customers the opportunity to claim up to £2,000 cashback for installing a home heat pump.