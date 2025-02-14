News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
February 14, 2025

EDF Renewables Ireland to host public consultation for proposed 24MW wind farm

By Kit Million Ross
a wind turbine in front of a bright blue sky, shot from a low angle
If approved, the project could be commissioned as soon as 2029. Image: EDF Renewables.

EDF Renewables Ireland has released more details on a proposed 24MW Irish onshore wind project ahead of a public exhibition later this month.

The proposed Carrowkeel Wind Farm, set to be located in County Roscommon, Ireland, was first announced in November 2023 and has undergone two previous rounds of public consultation. A planning application for the project is set to be submitted in the summer of 2025. Subject to planning approval, the project is expected to become operational in 2029.

If approved, the Carrowkeel Wind Farm will be made up of up to four turbines with a maximum tip height of 185 meters. The development is also expected to include a battery energy storage system (BESS), although the proposed capacity of any potential BESS has not yet been announced.

Members of the public are now being invited to share their feedback and learn more about the proposed development at a public exhibition later this month. The public exhibition will take place in the Athleague Community Centre on 27 February.

Paul Gallagher, head of onshore technologies at EDF Renewables Ireland, said: “We’re committed to being good neighbours in the communities around all our projects and public consultation is a crucial part of that.

“Carrowkeel Wind Farm will contribute further to Ireland’s climate action target of delivering 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by the end of the decade. Projects like this are essential if Ireland is to increase its domestic security of supply and lower energy costs. We would encourage as many people as possible to attend the exhibition and speak to us about the project.”

EDF’s wind ambitions

In October, Welsh ministers approved EDF Renewables’ plan to develop an 85MW onshore wind farm near Newtown, Mid-Wales, the Garn Fach Wind Farm. A proposed construction commencement date for the 17-turbine development has not yet been revealed.

Further north, the developer celebrated the first generation of power from the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm in the autumn of 2024. The wind farm, located 15.5km off the coast of Fife, Scotland, is still currently under construction, but once completed, will comprise 54 wind turbines and have a total generation capacity of 450MW. The project is expected to be completed and fully commissioned by summer 2025.

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, edf, edf renewables, ireland, onshore wind, Renewables, wind, wind energy
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
transmission towers at sunset

Ofgem CEO expresses support for zonal pricing

1024px-BalticServers_data_center

Calls for renewable energy to support AI as gas prices hit two-year high

DSO-flex-1

NESO proposes penalty fees for queued projects that are slow to progress

OWNED-BY-CONSUMERS-projected-onto-turbine-at-Kirk-Hill-Wind-Farm-1024x683-1

Great British Energy Bill amended to include community energy

OECL_PR.width-1200

Octopus Energy launches renewables investment platform for consumers

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.