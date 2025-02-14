EDF Renewables Ireland to host public consultation for proposed 24MW wind farm

EDF Renewables Ireland has released more details on a proposed 24MW Irish onshore wind project ahead of a public exhibition later this month.
The proposed Carrowkeel Wind Farm, set to be located in County Roscommon, Ireland, was first announced in November 2023 and has undergone two previous rounds of public consultation. A planning application for the project is set to be submitted in the summer of 2025. Subject to planning approval, the project is expected to become operational in 2029.
If approved, the Carrowkeel Wind Farm will be made up of up to four turbines with a maximum tip height of 185 meters. The development is also expected to include a battery energy storage system (BESS), although the proposed capacity of any potential BESS has not yet been announced.
Members of the public are now being invited to share their feedback and learn more about the proposed development at a public exhibition later this month. The public exhibition will take place in the Athleague Community Centre on 27 February.
Paul Gallagher, head of onshore technologies at EDF Renewables Ireland, said: “We’re committed to being good neighbours in the communities around all our projects and public consultation is a crucial part of that.
“Carrowkeel Wind Farm will contribute further to Ireland’s climate action target of delivering 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by the end of the decade. Projects like this are essential if Ireland is to increase its domestic security of supply and lower energy costs. We would encourage as many people as possible to attend the exhibition and speak to us about the project.”
EDF’s wind ambitions
In October, Welsh ministers approved EDF Renewables’ plan to develop an 85MW onshore wind farm near Newtown, Mid-Wales, the Garn Fach Wind Farm. A proposed construction commencement date for the 17-turbine development has not yet been revealed.
Further north, the developer celebrated the first generation of power from the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm in the autumn of 2024. The wind farm, located 15.5km off the coast of Fife, Scotland, is still currently under construction, but once completed, will comprise 54 wind turbines and have a total generation capacity of 450MW. The project is expected to be completed and fully commissioned by summer 2025.