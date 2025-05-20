ELATEC’s role in EV charging infrastructure

In the rapidly evolving EV charging space, regulatory pressures and users’ high expectations mean chargepoint operators must provide secure and flexible technology. Current± spoke with Jan Broz, product manager for RFID system specialist ELATEC, about the future of authentication in e-mobility at the recent Power2Drive event in Munich.
How does ELATEC’s solution enhance the user experience for EV drivers, and what role does convenience play in the adoption of your technology?
ELATEC enables simple, seamless, and secure user authentication at EV charging stations—crucial for a positive charging experience. With Elatec readers, drivers can start a charging session effortlessly using an RFID card, key fob, or even their smartphone without the need for complex logins or additional infrastructure. This contactless and intuitive approach is especially important for diverse environments—from public access points to private corporate fleets.
Convenience is a key factor in user adoption. EV drivers expect quick, contactless authentication without delays or technical issues. Our readers provide fast response times, are easy to manage, and deliver reliable performance, while supporting multiple credential types such as RFID cards and mobile wallets. This ensures a hassle-free and flexible user experience for EV drivers—especially in public and shared spaces where speed, simplicity, and reliability are expected. With over 40 million EVs on the road globally as of the end of 2023, and rapid growth continuing, infrastructure must prioritise fast and user-friendly access. ELATEC readers support this goal by enabling flexible access options that integrate easily into the user’s daily routine.
What specific challenges do EV charging providers face regarding user authentication and access control?
Chargepoint operators (CPOs) and station operators face several challenges when it comes to user authentication and access control. One major issue is the need to support a wide range of credential types—RFID cards, fobs, smartphones, fleet tag, which vary across user groups and regions. Another challenge is delivering fast, reliable and secure authentication. Any delays or failed reads can frustrate users and lead to longer wait times, especially at busy charging stations. Providers also need to minimize installation, maintenance, and update costs.
Managing a large fleet of chargers can become costly if readers aren’t easy to configure, maintain, or upgrade remotely. Finally, there’s increasing pressure to adapt to evolving standards like AFIR and keep up with growing user expectations around convenience and security. Solutions must be both secure and futureproof to stay relevant in a rapidly changing industry.
ELATEC supports these efforts by offering universal, remotely configurable readers that simplify deployment, maintenance, and international scalability. This includes addressing price-sensitive alternating current (AC) wallbox markets where OEMs often build readers in-house, and standing out in the DC segment where high performance, certified external readers are essential. ELATEC’s combination of global compatibility, remote configurability, and robust security gives providers an edge across both segments.
What authentication methods does ELATEC support?
Our readers are compatible with over 60 global RFID transponder technologies across both LF and HF ranges. They also support smartphone-based credentials via Near Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and can manage up to 99 simultaneous physical and mobile credentials. This enables advanced use cases, including multi-factor authentication (e.g., card plus mobile) and dynamic, NFC-triggered ad-hoc payments, perfect for AFIR-compliant public charging, even on devices without a display.
This versatility allows OEMs and CPOs to tailor authentication to their specific use cases, markets, and customer needs. ELATEC readers also support a broad range of interfaces—including USB, RS232, UART/TTL, and RS485—enabling seamless integration with various charging station controllers.
Regulations like AFIR make security a key component of EV charging. How does ELATEC ensure safe transactions between users and charging stations?
For those not familiar with it, AFIR, or Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation, is an EU regulation that amongst other things requires the ability for customers to be able to make ad-hoc payments, without a charger-specific membership or subscription. That’s great for consumers, but a challenge for OEMs and CPOs.
Our solution means that CPOs can comply with that aspect of RFID without the need for a point of sale (POS) terminal or a QR code display.
In close collaboration with our partner Enovates, ELATEC created an innovative dynamic payment solution via NFC that enables secure, ad-hoc payments without requiring an app or display—bringing their charging equipment into compliance with AFIR requirements. This project is a strong example of how we support our partners with expertise and flexible technology to meet evolving market and regulatory demands.
Additionally, our readers support strong encryption protocols and secure access modules (SAM) for cryptographic authentication. We enable robust identity protection and secure communication, with customizable encryption schemes and support for secure element integration.
What compliance measures do ELATEC’s solutions adhere to?
ELATEC readers are certified in over 110 countries and meet stringent security and interoperability requirements. We support data protection regulations (e.g., GDPR), advanced encryption standards, and integration with secure access modules. Our readers are built to meet the evolving compliance landscape, ensuring flexible deployment across global markets without locking customers into proprietary ecosystems.
In a rapidly evolving market, can ELATEC futureproof its technology so that its authentication solutions remain adaptable to changing industry standards?
As the EV ecosystem continues to evolve—from the growth of mobile credentials to increasingly strict regulatory frameworks—technology providers must ensure what they build today remains relevant tomorrow. ELATEC readers are remotely updatable and programmable using our powerful Software Development Kit (SDK) and open API.
While ELATEC does not offer complete EV charging systems, we enable secure and flexible user authentication within these systems. We work closely with our global partners—including OEMs, system integrators, and chargepoint operators—to develop customized, future-proof access solutions. For example, the Elatec readers of TWN4 family features upgradeable firmware and a configurable architecture that allows new protocols or credential types to be added without hardware changes.
This means customers can stay current with emerging standards like AFIR, new security protocols, or mobile authentication methods. ELATEC’s Software Development Kit allows customers to develop custom applications directly on the reader where required—enabling tailored behavior and maximizing long-term flexibility without the need for additional hardware.
How do you help system integrators working across different countries and standards?
ELATEC’s universal readers are compatible with more than 60 RFID transponder technologies and 99 physical and mobile credentials and are certified in 110+ countries. Integrators benefit from a single reader model that works across regions, reducing inventory complexity and simplifying rollouts—thanks to our universal readers, which support unified access across regions and simplify international deployments by reducing complexity. We also provide hands-on technical support and pre-sales consulting to ensure smooth integration across diverse markets.
How can CPOs be supported to reduce costs while preparing for future demands in the EV market?
CPOs can lower total lifecycle costs by using ELATEC’s flexible, updatable readers that eliminate the need for hardware replacement when requirements change. Our universal readers support multi-technology access, streamline inventory management with a single reader model that covers a wide range of use cases, and reduce field service needs via remote configuration. This helps CPOs scale and adapt without cost-intensive infrastructure changes.
Remote configuration also eliminates the need for technician visits to field devices—reducing operational costs and minimizing disruption, especially for distributed networks. We can send firmware updates to upgrade readers remotely.
How can CPOs ensure the technologies they employ stay relevant in this rapidly evolving industry?
To remain competitive, CPOs must invest in technologies that are not only secure and standards-compliant today but are adaptable for future use cases and regulations. This means deploying systems that support both mobile and physical credentials, offer remote configuration, and integrate easily with existing infrastructure. ELATEC’s multi-technology readers are designed with these goals in mind—supporting long-term relevance through flexibility and global compatibility.