ENA unveil 24 ‘innovation waypoints’ to achieve decarbonised energy grid

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) has unveiled 24 “innovation waypoints” that the UK must follow to ensure the energy transition continues its momentum.
The waypoints are detailed in the ENA’s Innovation Strategy Update, released today (13 May). They are crucial in reaching the UK’s fully decarbonised energy grid target by 2035.
Waypoints include developing new materials by 2026, creating a strategic planning body for high-energy users by 2028 and anonymising data sharing across the sector by 2030.
By 2040, networks could also benefit from AI technology to adapt to changing conditions and infrastructure that can withstand greater temperature ranges.
The update was produced after extensively consulting with the energy sector to identify its innovation priorities for the coming years and to pinpoint existing and emerging barriers to innovation.
The update’s priorities focused on various goals, such as enhancing data sharing between different sectors, developing new materials, improving the UK’s supply chains, and reforming planning processes.
Alongside this, the ‘Atlas’ provides more information on how to achieve strategic planning and where to concentrate innovation and collaboration efforts.
Dan Clarke, head of innovation at the Energy Networks Association, said: “The message we have heard this year is the need for those decision-makers supporting and coordinating innovation to empower networks to move faster. Equally, there’s the desire for projects to scale up and achieve their goals.
“The Energy Innovation Atlas provides a guide to those planning strategic innovation within energy networks, if this innovation is to successfully support the UK in meeting our decarbonisation goals within current timeframes.
“Networks recognise the central role they play supporting the decarbonisation of the UK and in providing the foundation for the greater use of low-carbon technologies. Exploring the timeline to 2050 reveals long lead times for commercialising innovative solutions and the large amounts of investment that infrastructure development requires.”
Clarke concluded: “This means we need to be sure we are pursuing the right innovative solutions and technologies today to ensure our energy networks are suited to tomorrow’s challenges.”