News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
July 16, 2024

Energy demand saw rapid 1300MW pick up during Euro 2024 football final halftime

By Molly Green
National energy demand began to fall ahead of the 8pm kick off, and it continued to decrease before half time. Image: Flickr.

National Grid ESO has revealed that during half time of the Euro 2024 Spain vs England final, there was a rapid demand pick up of 1300MW.

The majority of this extra demand was met with renewable energy: 700MW of hydropower and 300MW from batteries, along with increasing generation from conventional units that were already running.

National energy demand began to fall ahead of the 8pm kick off, and it continued to decrease before half time in the international football match. It dropped even lower between the second half beginning and full time, reaching 23,520MW at the 90-minute mark.

Source: National Grid ESO.

According to ESO the demand rose again gradually, reaching 24,030MW about half an hour later – a much smaller increase of 510MW. During the 2020 Euro final, when England played Italy, there was a sharp rise in demand at full time as there was a rush in the gap before extra time kicked off.

Managing consumer demand

National Grid ESO uses a variety of tools to balance consumer demand and provide grid flexibility. It recently announced changes to its Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) having predicted that this winter, the excess electricity it will be able to call on in a cold spell will be higher than last year.

The requirement for the DFS as a contingency will be reduced and it will no longer be a winter-specific tool. ESO chief operation officer Kayte O’Neill said: “We look forward to working closely with industry over the coming months to deliver a service that makes flexibility part of everyday life and that can unlock the benefits for participating consumers and society at large.”

Tags
energy demand, ESO, national grid ESO
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Offshore wind turbines behind green hills

‘Three weeks to course correct’ UK offshore wind says Ember

Image of Keir Starmer, labour prime minister, campaigning for the general election.

Energy industry reacts to new Labour government

Ed miliband meets civil servant outside the department for energy and net zero

New energy secretary Ed Miliband sets out priorities for net zero 2030

Green rays of light loop around a wind turbine behind a field of flowers

National Grid ESO launches Future Energy Scenarios for 2024

A car with a toy octopus in the window sits in a garage next to an EV charger in the Kraken Tech Centre

Kraken launches Manchester Entech Hub

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.