Clean energy industry reacts to UK manifestos ahead of election

The industry is weighing in on the political manifestos released last week ahead of the UK General Election.
While each touched on renewable energy and clean technology, Labour’s climate promises particularly align with industry needs.
The Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) welcomed the commitments announced in Labour’s manifesto. The group said it encourages the party to be more ambitious and implement every measure in the REA’s First 100 Days report.
The manifestos all touch on the wider implications of green strategy for issues including housing and employment.
Greener homes and lower costs
Louise Hutchins, head of policy at the UK Green Building Council, said: “The Lib Dems have understood people are looking to politicians to tackle the housing and health crises. We welcome the ‘emergency Home Energy Upgrade programme’ and renter’s rights for millions in cold, mouldy homes they can’t afford to heat.
Ensuring new homes have public services, green spaces and are protected from climate risks like flooding are all sensible proposals. What we haven’t seen is a commitment to fight for the scale of public investment needed to make this happen. Anything less than £64 billion over 10 years, for home upgrades alone, is unrealistic.”
Labour’s manifesto pledges £6.6 billion over the next parliament for grants and low interest loans to support investment in insulation, solar panels, batteries and low carbon heating, under the Warm Homes Plan.
Ed Matthew, campaigns director at the independent climate and energy think tank E3G said: “UK dependence on fossil fuels has driven the cost-of-living crisis and undermined our energy security. This manifesto will kick start a mission for energy independence and economic renewal, with net zero investment at its heart.
“Labour has recognised that upgrading our homes will be key; and we welcome the £13.2bn investment boost, and reinstatement of higher efficiency standards in the private rented sector. This manifesto gives hope that the UK’s leadership in tackling the climate crisis will finally be restored.”
Investment and employment
For the REA, Labour’s manifesto has identified the value of investing government money in renewable energy. Government funding can establish sectors, attract private investment and ultimately bring down the cost of the energy transition.
Dr Nina Skorupska CBE, CEO of the REA, said: “It is good to see an explicit recognition of the need to speed up grid issues. Delving deeper, the REA will be seeking clarification on the steps for regulatory reform, including the establishment of a Regulatory Innovation Office, to understand how they will accelerate decision making, and help align the energy and environmental landscape that we desperately need for the future.”
E3G’s Matthew said the Conservative’s manifesto is “the most unambitious we’ve ever seen” on climate action. Because climate is not centred in their economic plans, the Tories risk losing out on “a massive economic opportunity”.
Beyond funding, the green skills shortage is a challenge for the sector. The Liberal Democrats’ policies surrounding apprenticeships would apply to the skills necessary to establish a workforce equipped for the energy transition, and avoid the sweeping job losses that the Tory party claims Labour’s manifesto would cause.
The Lib Dem’s press office told Current±: “The Liberal Democrats would put in place a proper long-term industrial strategy to make sure we’re creating new green jobs and re-skilling people so that every part of the UK prospers while we take action on the climate emergency. We’d also fix the skills and recruitment crisis by investing in education and training, including increasing the availability of apprenticeships and career advice for young people.”
This article will be updated as more comments are released.