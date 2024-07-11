Energy UK unveils key recommendations for Labour to hit climate targets

To help shape the future of energy in the UK, industry trade body Energy UK has presented proposals for the newly elected Labour government.
The report, titled Mission Possible: The steps to make Britain a clean energy superpower, covers five crucial areas essential for realising the government’s decarbonisation targets, which include doubling onshore wind power, tripling solar power, and quadrupling offshore wind power by 2030.
The UK’s energy sector is eager to maintain momentum as a pioneering force in clean energy technologies and emission reductions. As such, the sector is crucial in supporting the government’s ambitious clean energy agenda, recognising its potential to drive economic growth, ensure energy independence and promote environmental sustainability.
Energy UK emphasises the urgent need for immediate, decisive actions, such as removing obstacles to progress, providing clear strategic direction, and demonstrating commitment to reform. These efforts are crucial in mobilising necessary investment, expertise, and innovation within the energy industry.
One key area identified is the target to achieve net zero power by 2030. Achieving this will require refining the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme for large renewable energy projects. Critical decisions on nuclear, hydrogen, storage, and carbon capture technologies must also be made. Energy UK also calls for accelerating the building of essential infrastructure, addressing delays in the planning system and connection queues.
Energy UK also advocates for a clean energy system reliant on domestic sources to lower bills for households and businesses. The organisation urges the new government to provide targeted support to those in need and explore ways to reduce energy costs.
Energy UK calls for cleaner heating systems, more energy-efficient buildings, and the electrification of transport to achieve significant social, economic, and health benefits. The organisation stresses the importance of reforming existing initiatives and support schemes to boost consumer demand and technological uptake.
Effective oversight of planning and delivery is crucial, Energy UK states, particularly with significant roles for GB Energy, a publicly-owned clean power company, and the newly established National Energy System Operator. Furthermore, the establishment of a new advisory body for heating systems and energy efficiency is recommended.
The final recommendation calls on the government to develop closer UK-EU cooperation on Energy and Climate. Energy UK highlights the importance of aligning the UK’s and EU’s Emissions Trading Schemes and addressing challenges posed by the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism to foster investment in clean energy and benefit businesses.
Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of Energy UK, underlined the significant opportunity that clean, affordable, homegrown power presents for the economy and daily lives.
“Transforming our economy and improving our daily lives through clean, affordable homegrown power is something that both the government and the energy sector see as an opportunity to be embraced,” Pinchbeck said.
“This mission will drive the new government and bring jobs, investment and prosperity to all parts of the UK while also securing the country’s energy needs for the future.
“There are many actions the government can take in the first months of the new Parliament, and the sooner we get cracking, the sooner we reap the rewards. The Chancellor’s speech included some welcome first steps on planning reform. At a time of fierce global competition for green investment, clear commitment and decisive action from government will help our industry to deliver on the aim of becoming a clean energy superpower.”