Enerpower rebrands, targets 1GW capacity by 2030

Greenvolt Group has announced that its Irish business, Enerpower Powered By Greenvolt, has been renamed Greenvolt Next Ireland.
Greenvolt Group acquired a majority stake in Enerpower, a company specializing in designing, installing and maintaining renewable energy solutions including solar and wind installations, in 2023. The newly named Greenvolt Next Ireland has a portfolio of over 700 projects with a signed capacity of 300MW and 160MW of capacity currently operational.
Now, Greenvolt Next Ireland has set an ambitious target of delivering 1GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, in an effort to support Ireland’s target of sourcing 80% of its energy from renewable sources by the end of the decade.
João Manso Neto, CEO of Greenvolt Group, said: “We are very pleased with what we have achieved following the acquisition of Enerpower, making this a natural and decisive step in reinforcing the group’s commitment to the Irish market. Ireland is crucial to our business strategy, and I am confident about the future of Greenvolt Next Ireland”.
Owen Power, CEO of Greenvolt Next Ireland added: “This year marks twenty years since the business was founded and becoming Greenvolt Next at the same time makes this milestone particularly significant.
“When we joined Greenvolt Group, a new, exciting chapter began, opening up opportunities to collaborate and innovate with new colleagues across Europe. Now, as Greenvolt Next, we look forward to helping even more companies in Ireland reduce their carbon emissions and build a greener future.”
Future is bright for Greenvolt
In addition to its Irish assets under Greenvolt Next Ireland, Greenvolt Group owns a 9.3GW international wind, solar and battery pipeline across Europe and two biomass plants in Tilbury and Kent, England.
In October of last year, Greenvolt Group announced that it had increased its total available finance to €400 million (£335 million), having successfully upsized its syndicated loan from €350 million. This increased financial flexibility, which the group stated would be used to hasten the delivery of its development pipeline, was achieved thanks to two unnamed financial institutions joining the finance syndicate, bringing the total number of involved partners to eight.
Greenvolt Next Ireland’s growth is part of a recent renewable energy boom in Ireland. According to figures from Ireland’s grid operator, EirGrid, renewable energy sources met almost half of Ireland’s total electricity demand (46.7%), with the lion’s share of this coming from wind power, which met 41.4% of Irish electricity system demand for December 2024.