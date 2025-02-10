Erova Energy signs CPPA with CareyGlass and Curraghgraigue Wind Farm

Erova Energy has inked a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with CareyGlass to supply the firm with energy from the Curraghgraigue Wind Farm.
Glass manufacturing company CareyGlass, located in Nenagh, County Tipperary, will now receive wind power from the local Curraghgraigue Wind Farm, which is located just outside the town of Nenagh. The three turbine wind farm has a generation capacity of 2.55MW, and has been operational since 2004.
Managing director of Curraghgraigue Wind Farm, Baden Powell, said: “This is a 30-year commitment to generating green electricity. It is immensely rewarding to see it being utilised so close to its source, demonstrating the tangible benefits of our dedication and innovation.”
Danny Mills, head of Erova Supply, welcomed the agreement, stating: “This partnership demonstrates how large corporate businesses can take direct action to decarbonise their operations while securing price stability. We are delighted to support CareyGlass as part of their sustainability journey and contribute to Ireland’s renewable energy future.
Sinead Gleeson from CareyGlass said: “By entering our second CPPA for renewable energy, we are ensuring that we are playing our part to reduce emissions with another source of renewable electricity, helping achieve our sustainability goals.”
CareyGlass has been working to boost its sustainability credentials in recent months and years. In October 2023, the firm made an agreement with battery energy storage system (BESS) specialist GridBeyond to install a 1MW/1.1MWh BESS at their Nenegh plant, allowing them to store low-carbon energy at times of low network demand and use it when demand is higher on the network. This is not the only glass manufacturing firm GridBeyond has partnered with to deliver a BESS asset – a 8MW/8.3MWh development for Scottish glass makers O-I Glass is currently under construction and expected to be commissioned in early 2025.
CareyGlass has also looked to solar to reduce its environmental impact. Last year, the company joined forces with Grange Solar to install a 2.8MWp solar PV setup on the roof of the Nenagh plant, a development reported to be Ireland’s largest rooftop solar installation at the time.
Ireland has seen a rise in PPA activity in the past year. As covered by our sister site Solar Power Portal, a 2024 report on solar PPAs by LevelTen Energy featured Ireland for the first time, indicating that the Irish PPA market is becoming increasingly interesting to investors. Ireland had the highest average solar PPA price among all European countries profiled, with an average price of £101.85/MWh.