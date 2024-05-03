ESB launches high-power EV charging hub at South Dublin Carrickmines Park

Utility ESB has opened its new high-power charging hub – offering four 200kW chargers – in collaboration with Carrickmines Park owner INPUT Real Estate Dublin.
Visitors to the key retail and food destination just off the M50 will benefit from the four high-power chargers which will be able to serving up to a total of eight vehicles at once.
A significant step in the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), ESB’s new chargers will enable easy visitor access with minimal wait times.
The EV transition is critical for Ireland to meet the ambitious transport targets laid out in its Climate Action Plan.
In 2023, a key milestone was hit when the number of high-power chargers partially funded by the government’s Climate Action Fund doubled.
ESB has built 40 high-power charging hubs nationwide across the past two years, replaced over 250 AC chargers with newer technology and upgraded a further 52 AC chargers to fast 50kW and 100kW chargers.
John Byrne, head of eMobility at ESB, said: “The addition of eight brand new high-power EV chargers in Carrickmines is a substantial step forward in providing the necessary charging infrastructure to citizens of Dublin and beyond.”
With more than 1,500 public chargepoints across the country, ESB has delivered 20 new charging hubs and upgraded several other locations during the last year.
He added: “As the second High-Powered Charging Hub that we have opened in Dublin in recent weeks, our hubs at Carrickmines and Blanchardstown Centre are accessible to all EV drivers and will be instrumental in helping Ireland achieve its climate change goals.
“EVs represent an important part of the Irish car market and hubs like this are essential for drivers and show our dedication to ensuring the public charging network is accessible and able to support demand.”
INPUT Real Estate Dublin head of sustainability, Shane Caldwell said: “The ESB charging hub is a significant addition to Carrickmines Park and reflects our commitment towards a net zero economy. Our location makes us an important charging base for EV motorists.
“Our ambition is to be among the greenest property companies in Europe and the installation of these chargers represents further progress towards that objective.”