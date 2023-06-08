ESG acquires Pandell to extend reach into energy value chain

Global energy solutions company ESG has today (8 June) announced the acquisition of Pandell to extend its reach into the energy value chain.
Pandell is a next-generation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform which optimises operations for more than 500 energy companies in Canada, the US, and globally. This includes companies that operate in a range of different sectors including oil and gas, utilities and renewable businesses.
As part of the deal, the two companies will now work together to provide its services to companies working throughout the energy value chain.
“Since our founding in 1997, ESG has been providing mission-critical software solutions across the energy ecosystem. Our market experience paired with technology expertise have long helped energy retailers, traders, and asset infrastructure companies to stay ahead of an ever-changing energy landscape, consumer demands and regulatory requirements,” said Matt Hirst, CEO of ESG.
“With the addition of Pandell, we now serve customers across a broader portion of the energy value chain. We are excited to welcome the brilliant Pandell team to ESG and jointly bring more solutions to the table that help energy players stay ahead as the world works toward energy transition, helping our customers unleash the power in their hands.”
Greg Chudiak, CEO and co-founder of Pandell said: “Energy companies are facing a complex environment, having to navigate what they must do “today” to optimise their operations, but also to stay ahead of the demands of “tomorrow” to meet net zero commitments and rising consumer expectations.”
“They need help understanding and capitalising on this transition. And by combining ESG’s broad suite of solutions with our companies’ collective deep sector expertise, we are poised to light the path for energy companies wherever they are on their energy transition journey. I couldn’t be more excited of what lies ahead for our employees and our customers.”