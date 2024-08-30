ESO will advise DESNZ on clean power by 2030

In a letter addressed to National Grid’s Energy System Operator (ESO), secretary of state Ed Miliband and head of Mission Control for Clean Power Chris Stark commissioned “practical advice” on achieving clean power by 2030.
Mission Control was established by the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) in July. The letter formally asks the ESO, ahead of becoming the National Energy System Operator (NESO) later this year, to deliver a “range of pathways” to clean power by 2030. The letter further requests an enduring contribution to economy-wide decarbonisation beyond 2030.
Across those pathways, Miliband and Stark asked that the ESO provide several key points, including a description of the assumptions that need to be met for different energy generation and demand mixes, and a “high-level” assessment of costs and benefits, opportunities and challenges, and risks.
Stating a determination to work in close partnership with the NESO, the letter asked that the NESO work with Mission Control at DESNZ to ensure that the plan is based on a shared set of assumptions about what is technically required and feasible to deliver clean power by 2030.
The ESO’s response was made public yesterday (29 August), in which it commits to providing advice and expertise. According to the ESO, there are “critical challenges” that need to be addressed if Britain is to reach its decarbonisation ambitions.
The operator will consider the generation resource mix, the networks blueprint, the location of assets and the markets frameworks that will be required for a secure, operable and deliverable electricity system.
Live reforms to the grid connection process, known as TMO4+, that will see a ‘First Ready, First Connected’ approach, are already ongoing and will continue to run alongside the development of the ESO’s plan for DESNZ. The ESO promises to bring forward ‘ready’ projects and continue working alongside the government, Ofgem and network operators to ensure the connection process enables the right resources to connect to the system.
This will be enabled by the frameworks provided by grid connection reforms but the ESO says further work will be undertaken to define how this will be put into practice. The principles for project prioritisation will form part of the plan.
The ESO also states that, while giving advice on how to deliver on 2030 ambitions, it will also look to the longer term, beyond 2030 to strategically plan energy infrastructure requirements towards 2050.
Chief operating officer of the ESO, Kayte O’Neill, said: “We’re delighted to receive the formal commission and backing from the Secretary of State and Chris Stark, Head of Mission Control, for ESO (in anticipation of becoming NESO) to undertake this critical analysis at pace on how Great Britain can achieve clean power by 2030, on its journey to become a clean-energy superpower.”
Transitioning to NESO
With an initial launch date set for summer this year, the ESO’s new organisation had been referred to as the Future System Operator (FSO). NESO is intended to be an “independent, expert and impartial organisation”, a public corporation that will be responsible for planning Britain’s electricity and gas networks, as well as operating the electricity system.
When the NESO announcement first came in January of this year, it was being considered for appointment as the market facilitator to coordinate demand flexibility offers.
At the end of July, Ofgem appointed Elexon to the role. The regulator’s director, Eleanor Warburton, said: “As market facilitator Elexon will be able to coordinate and align local and national energy markets to unlock the full value of flexibility. Meanwhile asset registration will create a streamlined one-stop sign-up point, which will help maximise consumer participation in flexible consumption.”