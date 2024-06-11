News
Supply, Networks
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
June 11, 2024

ESO winds down Demand Flexibility Service for coming winter

By Kit Million Ross
A tree and a plyon covered in snow
The ESO has announced the Demand Flexibility Service will wind down this winter. Image: Getty.

The UK’s Electricity System Operator (ESO) has announced changes to the Demand Flexibility Service (DFS).

The ESO has predicted that this winter, the excess electricity it will be able to call on in a cold spell will be higher than last year, meaning the requirement for the DFS as a contingency will be reduced. As such, the ESO does not intend to use the DFS this winter. However, it has announced that it plans to expand an evolved version of the service all year round to balance the grid during periods of high demand.

Since the winter of 2022/2023, the DFS has helped to balance the grid by incentivising households to use less power during peak times. Consumers could be rewarded with money off their bills if they used less power during pre-determined periods.

The evolved version of the DFS will allow it to compete against the other commercial tools available to the ESO control room and DFS providers. Customers would, for the first time, be able to stack the service with other revenue streams, ensuring greater opportunities to realise value from flexible electricity use.

Kayte O’Neill, chief operating officer at the ESO, said: “The Demand Flexibility Service has been a national first in empowering households and businesses to embrace energy flexibility and to be rewarded in the process. As we transition away from requiring DFS as a winter contingency service it is only right that we look to the future of what this service can deliver.

“We look forward to working closely with industry over the coming months to deliver a service that makes flexibility part of everyday life and that can unlock the benefits for participating consumers and society at large.”

Tags
Demand Flexibility Service, dfs, Energy Usage, ESO, market, National Grid
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Offshore wind turbine

Report: the UK will miss its 2030 offshore wind target by a generation

Hinkley-T-pylon-NG

UK capacity surplus up in Early Winter Outlook, but risks and ‘tight days’ remain

Grid connectivity is a major challenge for the UK’s energy networks.

Grid connections reform: what do you need to know?

Gresham House's Glassenbury battery storage system. Image: Gresham House

Octopus Energy grows VPP to 1.5GW with Gresham House fund BESS tolling deal

westminster_with_2_degree_rise_credit_climate_central

Clean energy industry calls for planning reform, investment incentives from next government

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.