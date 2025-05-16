News
May 16, 2025

EV choice skyrockets as two in five cars available as ZEV

By Kit Million Ross
a number of different BEV cars parked in a heart shape
The latest data shows that electrified cars make up 45% of UK new car sales. Image: SMMT.

New statistics from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) have revealed that the number of EV options for UK drivers is increasing rapidly.

Market analysis by the automotive trade group shows that UK car buyers are currently able to choose from over 130 different battery electric vehicle (BEV) options, up from 102 models last year, as well as over 100 plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) and 50 hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). This range of choice means that four out of five car models are available with electrified powertrains, with two in five models available as full battery electric cars.

The latest data shows that electrified cars make up 45% of UK new car sales, which is thought to be driven by the increased number of more compact, lower-cost BEVs coming to market in recent months and years. BEVs currently hold a 20.4% share of the UK new car market; while this represents a positive rise from last year’s 16.9% market share, it falls well below the UK government’s mandated market share of 28% for this year.

Moreover, the driving range of EVs has been on the rise across the market. The average BEV is now capable of driving for nearly 300 miles on a full charge, up from 235 miles a year ago, with models available that can deliver over 480 miles on a single charge, over twice the average distance drivers travel in a full week. Meanwhile, the average PHEV is able to travel a little under 50 miles in electric-only mode, with some models able to deliver up to 88 miles of emission-free driving.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said that the increase in market choice and driving range makes EVs “a compelling driving proposition”. However, Hawes cautioned that more needs to be done to increase EV uptake rates, adding: “The market still isn’t moving fast enough so bold support for consumer EV uptake – notably investment in incentives and infrastructure – is needed to accelerate decarbonisation efforts and make switching open to all drivers.”

Alongside the new BEV market, second-hand BEV sales have also been rising. According to SMMT statistics, the first quarter of this year saw sales of second-hand BEVs in the UK rise by 58.5% to take a 3.3% market share, the highest on record for the sector. Q1 2025 saw a total of 65,850 second-hand BEVs sold across the UK.

