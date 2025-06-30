EVA England, ClearWatt partner for EV battery testing tools

EV battery testing firm ClearWatt has partnered with EVA England to help give customers more confidence when buying used EVs.
Under the partnership, EVA England members will be able to access ClearWatt’s EV proprietary tech, which allows users to test EV battery health and performance using only a smartphone and the ClearWatt mobile app.
This allows for the collection of real-time performance data, which is then combined with over 50 supplementary data points to provide an extremely detailed report on the health of an EV battery. This report also includes information on home and public charging costs for the specific vehicle being tested, tax and exemption data and other data points.
Patrick Cresswell, co-founder and managing director of ClearWatt, stated that the firm is proud to be partnering with EVA England, adding that the firms share the same mission regarding making EV uptake easier.
He also commented: “Battery health and uncertainty about EV performance remain some of the most important – and misunderstood – factors in used EV buying. By working together, we can give drivers the clarity and confidence they need to make better decisions and accelerate the shift to electric.”
Dr Vicky Edmonds, CEO of EVA England, agreed, adding: “We hear time and again from drivers that battery uncertainty is one of the biggest barriers to buying a used EV. Our partnership with ClearWatt will help tackle that head-on, giving consumers the information they need to make confident, informed decisions.
Used EV sector keeps rising
Statistics from the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) have repeatedly shown that the UK second hand EV market is going from strength to strength. Sales of secondhand battery electric vehicles (BEVs) rose by 57.4% to hit a record 188,382 units in 2024, while sales of secondhand plug-in hybrids and hybrid vehicles also rose, up 32.2% to 92,120 units and 39.3% to 306,114 units respectively.
The proportion of BEVs sold in the second-hand market reached a high of 2.5% last year, a record that was beaten in the first quarter of this year when second-hand BEVs hit a 3.3% share of the market, with sales rising by 58.5%.
Alongside this, used EVs are getting continually cheaper. Earlier this month, used car data analytics firm Marketcheck revealed that prices of used EVs in the UK have fallen by over £7,000 between May 2023 and May 2025, falling from £30,441 to £23,029.52, a reduction of almost 25% (24.35%).