EVerged, AMPECO partner to deploy over 5,000 EV chargers in North America

EVerged, a North American energy technology company, has announced a strategic partnership with AMPECO to deploy over 5,000 electric vehicle (EV) chargers in North America.
The collaboration aims to deploy these EV chargers, which will be AC and DC, across public and private networks within two years.
Under the partnership terms, EVerged will leverage AMPECO’s advanced EV charging management platform to ensure consistent uptime and enhance the driver experience.
The platform’s real-time monitoring, remote diagnostics, and analytics capabilities allow EVerged to resolve up to 80% of technical issues remotely, and it is claimed it will significantly reduce downtime and operational costs.
“This partnership marks a turning point in how we approach EV charging at scale,” said Jefferson Smith, CEO of EVerged.
“By integrating AMPECO’s powerful platform, we’re eliminating the reliability issues that have plagued the industry and building a foundation for EV infrastructure that is resilient, scalable, and driver-first. It’s a leap forward not just for EVerged, but for the future of clean transportation across North America.”
According to the companies, the partnership has already resulted in progress in the North American EV charging infrastructure. Indeed, EVerged has been managing San Diego’s public EV charging network.
To support this, the EVerged tapped AMPECO’s software to help build a unified platform to oversee the city’s municipal EV chargers.
Under an agreement approved by the San Diego City Council, the city plans to add approximately 4,000 chargepoints over the next five years, including 2,500 public and 1,500 municipal chargers.
Think tank urges caution over Canadian government’s plan to update EV mandate
Elsewhere in North America, think tank Clean Energy Canada has urged caution over reports that the federal government is set to update its EV Availability Standard.
Reports detailed in Canada’s The Globe and Mail state that changes are set to be made to the EV sales mandate following a meeting between leading automotive leaders and the Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney.
Automotive leaders, including Brian Kingston, the CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association, and the CEOs of Ford Canada and Stellantis Canada, were reportedly left “cautiously optimistic” following the meeting.
The organisation emphasised that while the EV Availability Standard is critical for increasing consumer access to EVs, it should be part of a broader policy framework. This framework should also enhance consumer choice, reduce EV prices, and support Canadian households alongside the auto industry.
Our publisher, Solar Media, will soon launch a brand-new site dedicated to global EV charging infrastructure developments. Called EV Infrastructure News, the site will track market trends, technological breakthroughs and project developments from around the globe. Please visit and follow the official LinkedIn page to learn more.