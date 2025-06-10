EVHACS, Mitsubishi Electric partner for ‘world’s first’ EV charger and heat pump in one solution

Irish technology company EVHACS has partnered with Mitsubishi Electric to collaborate on what it claims is the world’s first EV charger and heat pump in one solution.
The product, which is tailored to the residential and commercial markets, combines two low-carbon technologies into a single product to simplify the installation process.
The companies claim this reduces installation complexities, makes deployment faster, and lowers total system costs. The technology is expected to be available globally.
Under the terms of the new partnership, Mitsubishi will provide its heat pumps and air conditioning units to be turned into dual-purpose systems. EVHACS charging solution supports AC charging.
Jeff Aherne, CEO of EVHACS, said the agreement’s signing supports the company’s mission to make “clean energy technologies more accessible and practical.”
“Our partnership with Mitsubishi Electric proves that bold, collaborative innovation can deliver smarter, greener solutions that genuinely move the needle on climate action,” Aherne said.
“Integrating the Mitsubishi Electric heat pump unit with the EVHACS EV charger results in an EVHACS-branded unit, which comes with a full EVHACS warranty and support.”
By integrating the two technologies into a single product, the solution helps tackle dynamic load balancing within a building where the owner can direct priority either towards or away from the charging EV.
For readers unaware, dynamic load balancing is a technique that distributes network traffic across multiple servers, dynamically adjusting the load based on real-time conditions.
Elsewhere in Europe, trucking industry major Daimler and business supply chain operator Wincaton have penned deals that aim to support the uptake of electric trucks on the continent.
Wincaton revealed it has added 24 electric trucks to its logistics fleet, which will begin operations this summer. The new vehicles, supplied by DAF Trucks, Volvo Trucks, and Renault Trucks, can carry more than 40 tonnes of cargo each.
Meanwhile, Daimler Truck joined logistics provider DHL Group and commercial vehicle rental provider hylane GmbH in an agreement aiming to decarbonise DHL’s fleet.
In addition, the past week has seen movement in EV charging infrastructure in Europe.
Project MACBETH, which stands for Multipoint megAwatt Charging for Battery Electric Truck Hubs, has been awarded €10 million (£8.4 million) in funding from the European Commission to use real-life piloting to establish a comprehensive European charging network for electric trucks.
