News
Emobility, Heat, Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
June 10, 2025

EVHACS, Mitsubishi Electric partner for ‘world’s first’ EV charger and heat pump in one solution

By George Heynes
The deal will see Mitusbishi Electric supply its heat pump and air conditioning units for the solution. Image: Mitsubishi Electric.

Irish technology company EVHACS has partnered with Mitsubishi Electric to collaborate on what it claims is the world’s first EV charger and heat pump in one solution.

The product, which is tailored to the residential and commercial markets, combines two low-carbon technologies into a single product to simplify the installation process.

The companies claim this reduces installation complexities, makes deployment faster, and lowers total system costs. The technology is expected to be available globally.

Under the terms of the new partnership, Mitsubishi will provide its heat pumps and air conditioning units to be turned into dual-purpose systems. EVHACS charging solution supports AC charging.

Jeff Aherne, CEO of EVHACS, said the agreement’s signing supports the company’s mission to make “clean energy technologies more accessible and practical.”

“Our partnership with Mitsubishi Electric proves that bold, collaborative innovation can deliver smarter, greener solutions that genuinely move the needle on climate action,” Aherne said.

“Integrating the Mitsubishi Electric heat pump unit with the EVHACS EV charger results in an EVHACS-branded unit, which comes with a full EVHACS warranty and support.”

By integrating the two technologies into a single product, the solution helps tackle dynamic load balancing within a building where the owner can direct priority either towards or away from the charging EV.

For readers unaware, dynamic load balancing is a technique that distributes network traffic across multiple servers, dynamically adjusting the load based on real-time conditions.

Elsewhere in Europe, trucking industry major Daimler and business supply chain operator Wincaton have penned deals that aim to support the uptake of electric trucks on the continent.

Wincaton revealed it has added 24 electric trucks to its logistics fleet, which will begin operations this summer. The new vehicles, supplied by DAF Trucks, Volvo Trucks, and Renault Trucks, can carry more than 40 tonnes of cargo each.

Meanwhile, Daimler Truck joined logistics provider DHL Group and commercial vehicle rental provider hylane GmbH in an agreement aiming to decarbonise DHL’s fleet.

In addition, the past week has seen movement in EV charging infrastructure in Europe.

Project MACBETH, which stands for Multipoint megAwatt Charging for Battery Electric Truck Hubs, has been awarded €10 million (£8.4 million) in funding from the European Commission to use real-life piloting to establish a comprehensive European charging network for electric trucks.  

Our publisher, Solar Media, will soon launch a brand-new site dedicated to global EV charging infrastructure developments. Called EV Infrastructure News, the site will track market trends, technological breakthroughs and project developments from around the globe. Please visit and follow the official LinkedIn page to learn more.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
electric vehicles, eu, Europe, ev, ev charger, ev charging, EVHACS, heat, heat pump, ireland, mitsubishi electric, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Tesla-Roadster-Elon-Musk-Credit-Tesla

US reconciliation bill scraps uptake incentives, ups taxes for EV drivers

a pub with rooftop solar

British hospitality sector to save £3 million under new DESNZ scheme

a pair of hands holds a large computer motherboard

UKPN projects land SIF Discovery funding

workers install a sensor with a solar panel on a transmission tower

National Grid installs capacity boosting grid technology

a pink believ EV charger

Believ lands £300 million investment funding to add 30,000 chargepoints

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.