EVIE Award nominations closing soon

There is just one week left to make your submissions for the Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs).
Taking the stage on 2 October at London’s Hilton Metropole, the EVIE awards ceremony is a celebration of the innovation shaping the EV infrastructure ecosystem. This year, there are 29 categories (and 29 trophies!) that celebrate groundbreaking achievements in EV product and service design, advanced charging solutions, battery innovation, and fleet electrification.
Just a few examples include the Chargepoint Network of the Year award, recognising the work that goes into maintaining reliability and ensuring the best possible customer experience.
Entries should showcase how the network supports EV adoption, offers seamless access, and meets the needs of drivers—make a nomination here.
Keeping the customer experience at the fore, for hardware providers, there is the Most User-Friendly Charging Experience (Hardware). When there is so much air space given to those who (wrongly) suggest the switch to an EV is unviable because of an unreliable charging network, it is important to come together to acknowledge the businesses putting user experience first.
Entries should demonstrate how their design prioritises ease of use, accessibility for individuals with special needs, and seamless operation. Nominations can be made here.
With the government allocating £400 million to support further rollout of charging infrastructure, private investment and creative funding models will be needed to ensure the UK’s charging network keeps pace with mandated EV uptake.
This year, apply for the EV Equity Deal of the Year, acknowledging that key piece in the rollout. This award celebrates the most impactful equity investment in the EV sector, supporting innovation, business growth, or market expansion.
Entries should demonstrate how the funding was structured, how it has driven progress and delivered value. Nominate here.
You can watch Current±’s exclusive video interviews with previous winners JOLT, CTEK and EO Charging to hear more about what it’s like to win an EVIE award.
How to apply for an EVIE Award
Entering the EVIEs could not be simpler. Our nominations process is entirely online and entrants can submit into as many categories as they wish to from the same profile.
Step one
Create a profile on the EVIEs website here. You’ll need a few simple details such as name and email address, and to create a password for your EVIEs account. Click ‘save’ at the bottom of the page to create your account.
Step two
Once signed in, clicking ‘The Awards Categories’ will bring up all the entry information and eligibility criteria for each of this year’s categories. To start a submission, click on the ‘Submissions’ tab, followed by ‘add new’.
Step three
Select which category you intend to enter and fill out the capture form. You’ll be prompted for mandatory details such as name of the entry, and you can add as much or as little detail as you like. Two supporting images and a supporting PDF document can also be attached to your entry.
If you want to save your progress to amend at a later date, click ‘save and continue later’. If you’re happy to submit your entry, click ‘save and submit’.
Step four
You can now add multiple entries from the same account. Simply make sure you’re signed up and follow steps two and three again for each submission you wish to make.
Step five
Sit back, relax and wait to see if your submission(s) make the shortlist!