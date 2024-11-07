EVIEs 2024: finalists in the spotlight

The EVIE awards are just a week away, and Current± has been hearing from shortlisted companies as the big night draws closer.
David Watson, CEO of Ohme, had this to say: “It’s great recognition for Ohme’s products to be shortlisted for Best New Product and Chargepoint Manufacturer of the Year in the domestic categories of the EVIEs.
“The nominations are a testament to all of our hard-working staff and to Ohme’s commitment to producing the right product for the right market, ensuring that no driver is left behind in the transition to e-mobility.
“Our 2024 expansion into overseas markets is evidence of that with the development and introduction of our new products while supporting our existing partners such as the NHS, Motability and OEMs like Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and the Volkswagen Group.
We’re looking forward to the EVIEs awards night and celebrating how the entire industry is progressing as a whole.”
Independent connection provider HVSS is shortlisted for Contractor of the Year. The company’s managing director, Garry Turner, said: “We are truly honoured to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award. Being named a finalist makes us extremely proud of our team. It’s recognition of the expertise and dedication that our employees bring to the table, reflecting their hard work and commitment within our business and the wider industry.”
Serena Merrison, marketing assistant at the firm, added: “Over the past few years, we’ve attended the EVIE Awards and had the opportunity to see the great work that our peers are contributing within the EV sector. This year, we are far more established in the EV, BESS and renewables market which prompted us to enter for ourselves.
“We are immensely proud of our EV team and the exceptional achievements they’ve made in this fast-paced, competitive environment. We want to celebrate their accomplishments and, by entering the EVIES and becoming finalists, this demonstrates the recognition they truly deserve, alongside our incredible clients and CPOs who will join us on the evening.”
HVSS regional sales manager Tracey Pajak echoed that excitement: “We are very much looking forward to connecting with like-minded industry individuals who share our mission of achieving net zero by 2050. The opportunity to network with such prestigious companies and highly skilled people all in one place is remarkable, and we will certainly be making the most of it.”
Compleo Charging Solutions made the shortlist in the EV Marketing Campaign of the Year category. Clare Nicol, head of marketing and communications for the company, said: “We’re so honoured. We’ve all worked so hard this year that to have some recognition from an esteemed organisation like the EVIES is such a lift.
“We look every year, and there’s not always a category that fits. But we saw Marketing Campaign of the Year and all agreed we just had to apply. It was such a team effort to deliver our product launch in February, and it helped elevate Compleo within the EV industry. We just knew we had to enter.
“Award ceremonies are always a great place to meet up with people you already know and also make surprising new contacts. It’s always wonderful to see everyone dressed up too. We have Compleo green trainers that we wear to every event, so I’m just trying to see if I can swap them for some green heels for the EVIES awards!”
Book a ticket to attend the awards ceremony here.