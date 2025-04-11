News
April 11, 2025

EVIE Awards 2025: Nominations open now!

By Molly Green
Octopus Energy (pictured) won Best Consumer Propostion (Utility/Energy) at the EVIEs 2024. Image: Solar Media.

Nominations for the Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) are now open, with new award categories up for grabs.

Now is the time to nominate the people and companies shaping the EV industry. After the success of the sold out EVIEs 2024 ceremony, 2025 is set to be bigger and shinier than ever—and the most innovative and excellent people from the sector deserve a moment in the spotlight!

This year there are 29 categories (and 29 trophies!) that celebrate groundbreaking achievements in EV product and service design, advanced charging solutions, battery innovation, and fleet electrification. 

Among the new categories is the Lifetime Achievement Award, which highlights long-term contributions, leadership, and dedication to advancing electric mobility. If you have an achievement that was more of a team effort to celebrate, also new for 2025 are the Best Workplace Charging Initiative and Consumer Campaign of the Year.

Other awards up for grabs include:

Best Consumer Proposition (Utility/Energy): This award recognises the most compelling and customer-friendly proposition launched by a utility or energy company. It should offer clear value, innovation, and an improved experience for consumers. Open to utility and energy providers that have introduced a new product, service, or initiative within the past year.

Best Local Authority EV Strategy: This award recognises a local authority that has implemented an outstanding EV strategy, driving adoption and infrastructure development within its region. Entries should showcase policies, partnerships, and projects that support EV growth. Open to councils, municipal authorities, and regional government bodies. 

The EVIE Awards ceremony will take place this year on 2 October in London. To make a nomination, see a full list of categories and book your table at the ceremony, visit the EVIEs website here.

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
EVIE Awards, EVIES, EVIEs 2025, evies25
Similar

